Residents are Rocking Around the Christmas Tree at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The twinkling of Christmas lights reflected in the eyes of residents at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care as they danced the evening away surrounded by friends and family at their annual holiday dinner party.

Family, friends and residents gathered to celebrate the season with dancing and a festive feast at Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. (PRNewswire)

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach was transformed this season into a winter wonderland complete with snow-tipped trees, brilliant bulbs and festive holiday adornments. As family, friends and residents gathered to celebrate the holiday season, Chef Will and his talented culinary team delivered a mouth-watering feast. Chef Will served savory prime rib and honey baked ham, scalloped potatoes and bacon wrapped asparagus, finishing with pecan pie and red velvet cake delicately laced in cream cheese icing.

"The feeling of joy and love in the room was electric," beams Kim Haddon, Executive Director of Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach. "Every member of our Watercrest team dedicated themselves to creating a magical holiday experience for our residents and their smiles and laughter said it all."

With bellies full, guests enjoyed gathering for complimentary photography from Sydney Bassett of Mills Photo Design. Yet, the highlight of the evening came as dozens of residents, family and associates hit the dance floor, grooving to the tunes of live music by Michael Bethea.

Celebrating the holidays with traditional sights, sounds, and smells from twinkling Christmas trees to warmly-baked sugar cookies is all part of Watercrest Senior Living's signature programming. Honoring treasured memories and beloved holidays instills joy, purpose, and personal connection amongst residents, associates, and family members.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care is an award-winning senior living community located in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. The community was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Community and Best Memory Care Community by achieving the highest possible rating in both categories.

Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is a newly-constructed senior living development project partnered between Watercrest Senior Living Group and The St. Joe Company. The community offers 75 assisted living and 32 memory care apartments with resort-style service and world-class care. Residents enjoy pampering in elegant Spa W, savor private label Watercrest wines at the bistro, and relish the flavors of locally grown, seasonal ingredients and organic fare whether dining outdoors, bistro-style, or in the chef's private dining room. Watercrest Santa Rosa Beach is conveniently located at 205 West Hewett Road along the Emerald Coast. For information, contact the community at 850-290-0462.

