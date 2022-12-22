XT.COM Lists XSPECTAR in its Innovation zone

SINGAPORE, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of XSPECTAR on its platform in the innovation zone, and the XSPECTAR/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-12-22 8:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit XSPECTAR for trading at 2022-12-21 8:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for XSPECTAR will open at 2022-12-23 8:00 (UTC)

About XSPECTAR

XSPECTAR is a hybrid utility token used throughout the xSPECTAR ecosystem with a maximum supply of 88.8 million tokens. The token can be used as a medium of exchange and to interact with the network's Metaverse: xSPECTARverse. The XSPECTAR token can be used by players, developers, and publishers to exchange assets and establish an ecosystem where they can all share unique Metaverse experiences.

There is a rewards program, XSLock, which offers excellent rewards. The reward structure will have three tiers. A minimum of 888 tokens must be locked. If a user locks more than 8,888 tokens, the rewards will double and double again if more than 88,888 tokens are locked.

About the xSPECTAR Network

The xSPECTAR network brings together top professionals from Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming with the vision of building an exclusive ecosystem. Serial entrepreneur DS has teamed up with other experts to create an exclusive metaverse based on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The xSPECTAR ecosystem will include a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, providing clean aesthetics and enhanced interactive and visual features. The NFTs are high-quality 3D characters made by the award-winning character company REBLIKA.

Website: xspectar.com

Whitepaper: xspectar.com/whitepaper

Twitter: twitter.com/xspectar

Discord: discord/xspectar

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both xSPECTAR and XT holders.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM crypto exchange now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and 800+ trading pairs. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform-based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

