Integrated Polymer Solutions Acquires AkroFire

LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Polymer Solutions, Inc. ("IPS"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced the acquisition of AkroFire, LLC ("AkroFire").

AkroFire is a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered, elastomeric, fire seal solutions and cargo bay repairs for the business jet, commercial aerospace, and defense aerospace markets. Since 1990, AkroFire has built a reputation as an agile and innovative fire seal engineering and manufacturing partner that develops mission-critical solutions for its OEM customers' firewall challenges. AkroFire's products can be found on several leading aircraft platforms, supporting fire sealing applications ranging from aircraft auxiliary power units (APUs) to engine nacelles.

Tom Roudebush, CEO of AkroFire, said, "IPS shares our view that exceptional engineering is the key to a successful aerospace components manufacturer. We look forward to combining our capabilities to serve our customers even more effectively."

Troy Oberle, President of AkroFire, added, "AkroFire joining IPS will enable us to access new customers and scale. We have recognized since our first conversations with the IPS team that they would be a great partner in our next phase of growth."

Rich McManus, President and CEO of IPS, said, "Tom and Troy have built an exceptional business that is a perfect fit with IPS and the continued expansion of our capabilities and engineering expertise. AkroFire solves complex fire sealing problems quickly while scaling to production with consistent quality and on-time delivery. We look forward to welcoming the AkroFire team to IPS and exploring how we can partner with our customers to solve their sealing design and application challenges."

Integrated Polymer Solutions is a leading designer and manufacturer of engineered elastomeric components across the commercial aerospace, defense, medical, semiconductor, and other specialty industrial markets. The company's products use advanced materials designed to exceptionally tight tolerances for high-performance applications. IPS's core products include elastomeric seals, gaskets, EMI/RFI/thermal shielding, O-rings, and tooling amongst other offerings. For more information, visit www.integratedpolymersolutions.com.

Arcline Investment Management is a growth-oriented private equity firm with $4.4 billion in cumulative capital commitments. Arcline seeks to invest in technology-driven, meaningful to the world industrial businesses that enable a better future. For more information visit www.arcline.com.

