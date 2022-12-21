Storm Guard Looks to Attract Franchisees in Milwaukee

Trusted Roofing and Construction Brand Plans Expansion Inside Wisconsin

FORT WORTH, Texas, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Storm Guard – an innovative and community-driven roofing and construction brand – is taking strides to expand its essential home restoration services to Milwaukee. Storm Guard's services are necessary due to Wisconsin having some of the country's most unpredictable and severe weather, including extreme storms and tornadoes. The brand currently has 39 franchise locations and is looking to add 100 franchise locations in the next five years, with Wisconsin being on the list of states they want to expand. Storm Guard is searching for franchise partners to open 2 territories in Milwaukee.

"With heavy snowfall and frigid temperatures, Storm Guard will be the perfect solution for Milwaukee residents once the snow has started to melt, and potential issues with homeowner's roofs become more evident. Milwaukee homeowners and families will be able to rest easy knowing that there is a dependable and nationally backed roofing and construction company for when issues arise," stated Shane Lynch, President of Storm Guard. "Milwaukee residents will be sure to benefit from the services of Storm Guard and its experts they know they can trust."

After traveling to help communities devastated by natural disasters, the brand's founders realized that their exceptional customer service and quality work was needed in a multitude of states. Since 2003, Storm Guard has been helping an abundance of families restore their homes after storms and solve problems that all property owners experience, including roofing, siding, window improvements, painting, emergency tarping, and installing proper gutters. All repairs ranging from general home upgrades to storm restoration are completed with their customers' best interests in mind, with the brand taking measures to ensure their satisfaction, such as alleviating the stress of dealing with insurance claims and providing high-quality work without the high cost.

"The work we do is crucial to the areas we serve," said Lynch. "The impact of our services has helped countless families across the nation, and we would love to expand and share our services and expertise with Milwaukee. This will help us to improve and positively impact this community and the families that are a part of it."

Storm Guard is devoted to providing exceptional restoration services to households across the country by creating franchising opportunities. The ideal Storm Guard franchisee is driven, a good communicator, and takes immense pride in helping their community. The brand's initial franchise fee is $65,000, and the total investment ranges from $185,400-$221,600.

About Storm Guard: Founded in 2003, Storm Guard saw the demand for a company that specializes in roofing and construction. As a single location in Minnesota, Storm Guard found themselves traveling to help local communities that were devastated by natural disasters. After responding to a hurricane in Florida in 2012, the founders saw the need for their services all over the country and decided to turn it into a franchise. Today, Storm Guard has 39 franchise locations across 17 different states. They are looking for dedicated and exceptional individuals to help continue their success throughout the nation.

