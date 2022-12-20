Clearwave Fiber Begins Buildout of Fiber Internet in Spring Hill, KS

SAVANNAH, Ga., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwave Fiber has begun building the company's state-of-the art, all-Fiber Internet network in Spring Hill, Kansas. This expansion for the Savannah-based operation marks a continuation of almost 6,000 route miles of Fiber in the Southeast and Midwest, and an ongoing commitment to serve Kansas communities. The company's goal is to bring the most advanced and fastest Internet available to more than 500,000 homes and businesses across the United States by the end of 2026.

With one of the fastest growing school districts in the state, connectivity is more important than ever...

"With one of the fastest growing school districts in the state, connectivity is more important than ever in allowing the development and education of our youth", said Clearwave Fiber's Vice President of Kansas, Stormy Supiran, " We are pleased to service and grow alongside the Spring Hill community for years to come."

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Clearwave Fiber will bring 10 times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households and businesses. Remote work, streaming, gaming, smart home technology and multiple device connectivity all require robust, reliable connections. Clearwave Fiber is committed to providing hassle-free, high-quality Fiber data connection to every location of its growing footprint.

"Broadband in Spring Hill has been a challenge for many years, and we appreciate Clearwave Fiber's investment in bringing an all-fiber network to our community," said Spring Hill Mayor, Joe Berkey, "We look forward to, and welcome competitive options for high-speed fiber optic internet that will greatly benefit our businesses and citizens."

Clearwave Fiber is slated to begin construction in November 2022. For more information, visit ClearwaveFiber.com.

Clearwave Fiber is an internet service provider that operates a more than 2,000 route-mile fiber network serving communities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States. With an emphasis on exceptional customer care and community engagement, the fast-growing company delivers advanced telecommunications solutions, providing fiber to business, enterprise and residential customers in Illinois, Kansas, Florida and Georgia. Committed to deploying 100% fiber internet service to 500,000 homes and businesses across the country by 2026, Clearwave Fiber employs more than 500 and is based in Savannah, Ga. Learn more at ClearwaveFiber.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

