Leviton Investing in Solar Energy to Support Scotland Manufacturing Facility

Project will be one of Scotland's largest retrofit rooftop solar installations and reinforces company commitment to its CN2030 Sustainability Programme.

GLENROTHES, Scotland, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton announced today it is making a £600,000 capital investment into solar energy at its Glenrothes manufacturing facility, further illustrating its sustainability commitments. The carbon-neutral facility serves as Leviton Network Solutions EMEA headquarters, where it manufactures high-performance fibre optic and copper cabling and make-to-order pre-terminated cable assemblies.

The investment is part of a multi-million-pound development project at the Glenrothes site, including new production equipment and a customer showroom.

"The ability to generate solar energy onsite will help us offset soaring energy costs in the UK and supports our commitment to reducing carbon emissions, developing clean, renewable energy, and reducing our carbon footprint, said Ian Wilkie, Managing Director of Leviton Network Solutions Europe" "Upon completion, the solar panels will help reduce the company's annual energy needs."

Leviton recognises and appreciates the support of the local Fife Council for the project. Planning and networking approvals are already in place. The installation will start in January and is planned to be completed in early 2023.

"The market demand for Leviton products and systems has been extraordinary. Leviton is responding by investing back into the business on a global scale, and we are doing it with sustainability at the forefront of our thinking." stated Ross Goldman, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Leviton Network Solutions. Goldman also serves as the company's Chief Sustainability Officer. The solar panel project at Glenrothes is part of Leviton's CN2030 sustainability programme to achieve company-wide Carbon Neutrality by 2030 and its ambition to achieve NetZero Carbon by 2050.

