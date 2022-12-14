Ron Simon & Associates Files First Lawsuit in the Multistate E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Frozen Falafel Products Sold at Aldi Grocery Stores

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates, along with the Dunk Law Firm, PLLC, has filed the nation's first E. coli lawsuit in the multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Ms. Ksioszk, who purchased the frozen falafel from her local Aldi store at 1120 North Port Washington Road, Crafton, Wisconsin.

At least two dozen victims have been identified by the CDC in a multistate outbreak of E. coli O121:H19 infections linked to Earth Grown frozen falafel. The National Food Poisoning Law Firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed the first lawsuit against Cuisine Innovations Unlimited and the retail store Aldi, where the frozen falafel was sold. (PRNewswire)

According to the CDC, 24 confirmed illnesses are reported in Florida , Iowa , Kansas , Michigan , Ohio , and Wisconsin .

On October 7, 2022, the FDA and CDC identified Earth Grown Vegan Traditional Falafel and Garlic & Herb Falafel as the source of the outbreak. The falafel products were distributed by Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC, a New Jersey company, and sold exclusively at Aldi locations in the US.

According to the CDC, a total of 24 laboratory confirmed illnesses have been reported from the states of Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. At least five of the cases required hospitalization due to the severity of their symptoms, with at least one of the affected individuals developing hemolytic uremic syndrome, a serious condition that can cause kidney failure.

The lawsuit was filed against Cuisine Innovations Unlimited, LLC and Aldi Inc. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

Ms. Ksioszk, who was hospitalized after eating the tainted product, continues to recover from E. coli food poisoning.

