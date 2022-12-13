ROLLPLAY'S FLEX KART LINE LETS KIDS ROLL INTO 2023 IN STYLE

With options for toddlers and up, last minute holiday shoppers can snag 30% off Rollplay ride-ons on December 13, including the award-winning FLEX Kart line

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Parents looking to round out their holiday shopping list with one last awe-inspiring gift for the little adventure seeker in their life, can save big on Rollplay's full line of ride-on toys with its holiday sales. Today, December 13, the award-winning ride-on toy brand is offering 30% off its full portfolio of toys, including its popular FLEX Kart line on Rollplay.com. In addition, Rollplay will offer 25% off everything from December 16 – 24 with code BRIGHTSPIRITS22 at check out.

Rollplay (PRNewsfoto/Rollplay) (PRNewswire)

Rollplay's FLEX Kart line has something for all ages and parents love the fully foldable and compact design that make it easy to store or throw in the back of the SUV.

Ages 2-5 Years Old

A 2022 Toy of the Year Awards finalist in the "Outdoor Toy" category, the FLEX Kart 6V electric ride-on is perfect for the littlest riders in the household and helps develop hand-eye-coordination as they set out exploring. Designed for easy maneuvering, kids simply push the acceleration button on the steering wheel and start riding.

Ages 5+

FLEX Kart XL 12V. The sturdy metal frame is designed with room to grow between the adjustable, two-position seat and foot pedals, which makes it ideal for growing children. Ready to speed things up? Slightly older kids will have a blast going forwards and backwards with the high-performanceThe sturdy metal frame is designed with room to grow between the adjustable, two-position seat and foot pedals, which makes it ideal for growing children.

Ages 6+

New for 2022 and sporting a stylish teal blue color, the kid-powered FLEX Kart XL Pedal lets kids zip around the neighborhood as fast as they can pedal.

FLEX Kart ride-ons are also available at retail partners including Amazon, Walmart and Target. For additional information on Rollplay, visit www.Rollplay.com.

About Rollplay

Rollplay designs and markets products for parents of children aged 18 months to 12 years of age who want to provide empowering play experiences to their children with highly featured, quality ride-on products. Drawn from consumer-based insights to fuel mobilized fun, exploration and imagination, parents will feel joy from their child's ability to independently discover the world around them.

About Goodbaby Holdings, Limited

Rollplay is owned by Goodbaby Holdings, Limited, a world leading juvenile products company. Through its various business units Goodbaby International researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells strollers, children's safety car seats, cribs, ride-ons, bicycles, tricycles and other durable juvenile products. The company is engaged in serving local consumer markets around the globe with a strong portfolio of trusted consumer brands.

Rollplay FLEX Kart XL Pedal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rollplay