Drug Safety Institute's Global President Sees Promise in New mRNA Vaccine Applications in a Post-Pandemic World

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute, the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, considers mRNA vaccines for the treatment of cancer to be an exciting area of research that, though still in its infancy, will continue to grow. In fact, there is a growing body of evidence to suggest that mRNA vaccines could be a powerful tool in the fight against cancer.

(PRNewsfoto/Brand Institute, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Future mRNA vaccine brands have the potential to become household names, leaving an impression on consumers for decades to come. It is a tremendous opportunity for these brands to build trust and loyalty, and to become symbols of hope and progress," says Todd Bridges, Global President of Drug Safety Institute. "The promise of mRNA vaccine brands in a post-pandemic world is immense. With the advent of mRNA vaccine technology, we will see a vast array of new and innovative vaccine brands for products that will help protect people from diseases such as cancer, and future pandemics."

Todd Bridges is a nationally recognized leader in the field of drug safety. He is the Global President of Drug Safety Institute, a research and consulting organization dedicated to advancing the safe use of medications and improving public health.

About Brand Institute and its wholly owned subsidiary, Drug Safety Institute

Brand Institute is the global leader in pharmaceutical and healthcare-related name development, with a portfolio of over 4,000 marketed healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,200 clients. The company partners on over 75% of pharmaceutical brand and nonproprietary name approvals globally every year with healthcare manufacturers. Drug Safety Institute is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO). These regulatory experts co-authored the name review guidelines with their respective agencies, with many responsible for ultimately approving (or rejecting) brand name applications. Now working for a private company, these professionals provide Brand Institute's clients with industry-leading guidance pertaining to drug name safety (i.e., preventing medication errors), packaging, and labeling.

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

jdettore@brandinstitute.com

www.brandinstitute.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.