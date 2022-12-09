Vision Innovation Partners Announces Partnership with Chesen Laser Eye Center

Mid-Atlantic Eye Care Platform Completes 24th Add-On Acquisition

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners ("VIP"), a leading Mid-Atlantic eye care platform with over 70 locations, today announced that it has partnered with Chesen Laser Eye Center ("Chesen") in Reading, PA. The acquisition is VIP's 24th add-on acquisition since its founding in 2017 and strengthens its growing network of differentiated ophthalmology practices.

Chesen was founded by Dr. Neil Chesen in 1989, and offers a variety of ophthalmic and vision services, including specialty LASIK eye surgery, cataract surgery, and routine eye care. The practice is well established, highly respected, and has had a long-standing history of serving the Reading community for 30+ years. Both Dr. Chesen, who is board-certified in Ophthalmology and Internal Medicine, and Dr. Dianna Cho, OD will remain with the business to help drive and accelerate growth.

"We are delighted for VIP to partner with Neil and his team," said Michael Dunn, Co-Founder at VIP. "VIP is continuing its tradition of successfully acquiring and integrating complementary practices with the goal of establishing itself as the partner of choice for medical eye care providers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Our goal is to improve practice management resources and offer an attractive value proposition to physicians, allowing them to focus on providing outstanding patient care."

VIP is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle market private equity firm.

About Vision Innovation Partners

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the mid-Atlantic's premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of a leading middle-market private equity firm. VIP's managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region's leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with more than 140 practitioners and a footprint that includes 60 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Stephanie Blank

stephanie.blank@vipeyes.com

410.571.8733 (x. 717)

View original content:

SOURCE Vision Innovation Partners