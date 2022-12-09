PureWest Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, Along with First-of-its-Kind Digital Tool

PureWest's third annual ESG report underscores commitment to transparency, innovation, and industry-leading metrics

DENVER, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PureWest Energy, LLC, is proud to release its third annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting the company's sustainability achievements in 2021 and its advancement toward becoming the most responsible and profitable natural gas company in North America.

Notably, the release of today's report is accompanied by a unique digital version that allows users to navigate PureWest's well pads, emissions monitoring technology, groundwater sampling, and more through an interactive tool. This first-of-its-kind digital report underscores PureWest's commitment to transparency, data, and innovation, and stands out amongst oil and natural gas peers.

View the digital version here.

View the PDF version here.

Highlights from this year's ESG report include:

Grew natural gas production by approximately 21% with total Scope 1 emissions declining by 26%, compared to 2020;

Honored by Hart Energy as top ESG Performer in the Private E&P Companies category;

Achieved one of the lowest methane intensity rates in the country at 0.053%;

Continued use of 100% recycled water for completions for more than a decade, with 2021 freshwater withdrawals 87% lower than the past five years;

Became the first Rockies-based operator to receive the Freshwater Friendly Attribute, a part of Project Canary's TrustWell™ Responsibly Sourced Gas certification;

Reported 0.4 Total Recordable Incident Rate for employees and contractors and zero Lost Time Accidents;

Recorded no motor vehicle incidents with more than 2.6 million miles driven in 2021;

Donated nearly $200K in charitable donations through corporate and employee matching program, along with other company community efforts, including covering the energy bills of local community members who had fallen on hard times;

Updated corporate calendar to include additional time off for religious and cultural holidays and added mental health access to all employees' benefits.

"At PureWest, we believe in transparency and data to communicate the intentional progress toward our ESG objectives, which is why we're proud to launch a first-of-its-kind digital tool to give users an unprecedented look into our industry-leading operations," said Chris Valdez, CEO of PureWest. "As a top producer in the Rockies, we remain laser-focused on producing responsibly sourced natural gas, preserving the beautiful environment we're proud to call home, and delivering value to our stakeholders. We firmly believe natural gas will play a pivotal role in a low-carbon energy future and, as this year's report will indicate, are actively working to be the responsible supplier of choice throughout that future."

2021 also saw a deepened partnership with Project Canary. To date, nearly 99% of PureWest's production has been TrustWell ™ certified, with plans to certify 100% of production by year end. Notably, more than 99% of wells have achieved platinum or gold-level ratings, with platinum representing Project Canary's "best in class" tier, a designation reserved for the top 10% of peers.

This rigorous certification allowed PureWest to build on its sale of Scope 1 and 2 carbon-neutral certified natural gas, a fuel already being utilized to power public transportation in Washington State.

In 2022, PureWest also joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP) 2.0 initiative, further demonstrating its commitment to the transparent reporting of methane emissions data.

About PureWest

PureWest Energy, LLC is a private energy company focused on developing its long-life natural gas reserves in the Pinedale and Jonah Fields of Wyoming's Green River Basin. PureWest controls more than 126,000 gross (115,000 net) acres in and around the prolific Pinedale and Jonah Fields. Additional information is available at PureWest.com.

Media Contact:

Kelly Bott, SVP – ESG, Land & Regulatory

kbott@purewest.com, 303.645.9809

View original content:

SOURCE PureWest