FDA Roundup: December 9, 2022

On Tuesday, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Diazyme SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody CLIA Kit – a test kit supported by the U.S. Government through the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The Diazyme SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody CLIA Kit is intended for use as an aid in identifying individuals with an adaptive immune response to SARS-CoV-2, indicating a recent or prior infection, and should not be used to diagnose or exclude an acute SARS-CoV-2 infection. At this time, it is unknown for how long antibodies persist following infection and if the presence of antibodies confers protective immunity. Antibodies to COVID-19 are generally detectable in blood several days after initial infection, although the duration of time neutralizing antibodies are present post-infection is not well characterized. Individuals may have detectable virus present for several weeks following infection. Negative results do not preclude acute COVID-19 infection, and if acute infection is suspected, direct testing for COVID-19 is necessary. Testing is limited to laboratories certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA), 42 U.S.C §263a, that meet the requirements to perform high or moderate complexity tests.