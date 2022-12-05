DRI International Announces Full Conference Program for DRI2023 Resilience Event

NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI), the leading nonprofit in business continuity and resilience training, has announced the full speaker and session program for DRI2023, its annual event for resilience professionals, to be held at the Austin Marriot Downtown in Austin, TX, February 26 through March 1.

DRI International (PRNewsfoto/DRI International) (PRNewswire)

DRI International has announced its conference program for the DRI2023 resilience and BCM event!

"Each year for our conferences, we work hard to develop a program spotlighting a wide array of subject matter experts that our audience wouldn't see at another event," said Chloe Demrovsky, DRI President and CEO. "The lineup we've put together for DRI2023 is impressive, to say the least. Our community of resilience professionals are in for an amazing experience in an amazing city."

DRI2023 will include keynote addresses from Roberto Coronado, Senior Vice President in Charge of El Paso and San Antonio Branches, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Stephen Vollbrecht, Executive Director of the Texas State Office of Risk Management, and Uniper CIO Damian Bunyan.

The conference sessions focus on major topics in the resilience field, including business continuity, disaster recovery, emergency management and cybersecurity. This year's event will also include specialized tracks focused on hands-on workshop activities, and the DRI Foundation's Women in Business Continuity Management Executive Committee.

Additionally, on February 28, a gala ceremony will be held to announce the recipients of the 2023 DRI Awards of Excellence, which honor members of the resilience industry.

More information can be found at: https://conference.drii.org/

About DRI International:

Disaster Recovery Institute International (DRI) is the oldest and largest nonprofit that helps organizations around the world prepare for and recover from disasters by providing education, accreditation, and thought leadership in business continuity, disaster recovery, cyber resilience and related fields. Founded in 1988, DRI has certified 20,000+ resilience professionals in 100+ countries and at 95 percent of Fortune 100 companies. DRI offers 15 individual certifications, including the globally-recognized CBCP certification, and certifies organizations as resilient enterprises. DRI offers training programs ranging from introductory to masters level across a variety of specialties in multiple languages; online and in-person continuing education opportunities; and an annual conference dedicated to the resilience profession. DRI supports charitable activities through the DRI Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DRI International