LP Building Solutions Partners with Vancouver Island University

LP to support Indigenous People in Trades Training and Women in Trades programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The LP Foundation, LP Building Solutions' non-profit giving division, has partnered with Vancouver Island University to support training for Indigenous people and women in manufacturing.

LP will provide $10,000 per year over the next three years to support the Indigenous Peoples in Trades Training (IPTT) and Women in Trades Training (WITT) programs, which provides funding and support toward tuition, books, tools, personal protection equipment (PPE), industry safety certificates, and more; VIU will have the ultimate say on how the money can make the largest impact for students in these programs.

"Our commitment to Building a Better World™ means more than just manufacturing high-quality building products," said LP Chair and CEO Brad Southern. "The programs the LP Foundation supports at VIU will provide aid and educational opportunities to the next generation of manufacturers and builders, and supporting Indigenous people and women aligns with our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Supporting these programs abides by the statement that guides us in all we do at LP: 'Do the right thing always.'"

LP will not only provide monetary support to these programs at VIU for at least the next three years; in addition to the financial aid, LP plans to provide products for students to work with and LP employees will conduct demonstrations and skill-building courses with VIU students to provide tangible, hands-on experience working with LP's industry-leading products.

"With an anticipated 85,000 job openings expected in the skilled trades over the next ten years, this partnership with LP provides the much needed financial support for students to address the future needs of the labour market," said Richard Horbachewski, Associate Vice-President for External Relations and Executive Director for the VIU Foundation. "With the flexibility of this gift, VIU can work with students to use the funds in a way that will have the greatest impact. In addition, with this funding to support our Women in Trades program and Indigenous learners, historically underrepresented populations will have more direct access to follow their dreams and recognize their potential."

Support of Indigenous Nations is foundational to LP's work in Canada; LP is committed to strengthening these partnerships by supporting educational initiatives and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion platforms that align with our own vision of Building a Better World™.

"At LP, we are committed to doing the right thing today to build a brighter future," said Davee Palmantier, LP's Indigenous Relations Specialist. "Being active and intentional about strengthening our partnerships with Indigenous Nations is a foundational element, critical to our future and the future of the communities where we live and work. Supporting programs like Indigenous People in Trades Training will help bring diverse ideas and perspectives into the manufacturing industry, while providing outstanding education and instruction for the next generation of manufacturing professionals. We're proud to support Vancouver Island University in its pursuit of a better tomorrow."

Founded mere months after the company formed in 1972, the LP Foundation has provided over $20 million to deserving nonprofits since its inception, including the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation, Harpeth Conservancy, Cumberland River Compact, and the Land Trust for Tennessee.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing, and LP® TopNotch®350 Durable Sub-Flooring), and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About Vancouver Island University

Vancouver Island University (VIU), located on the west coast of Canada, is one of Canada's most inclusive universities. We place students at the centre of our work, recognizing that education is a key determinant of social progress and economic prosperity. Our unique student experience includes small class sizes; dedicated, award-winning faculty; and exceptional undergraduate research opportunities that are often realized in collaboration with our many community partners. Website: viu.ca.

