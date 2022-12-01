Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022

The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers' Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects

DENVER, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, today revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.

Vendavo Logo (PRNewswire)

"It's a missed opportunity because we know strategic aftermarket services drive profitability," says Mitch Lee , Vendavo.

On a scale of 1 to 10, 10 being highest, the majority of respondents ranked the degree of change taking place at their organization a 7. That change manufacturers are experiencing was not for the positive in aftermarket services however as over the span of the four years of study, manufacturers who realized aftermarket profits as more than half of their total organization profits decreased to its lowest point in 2022 at just 17 percent.

"While the unfortunate regression in the aftermarket business can be at least partly attributed to the global volatility we've seen over the last 4 years, it can also be considered a missed opportunity because we know a strategic aftermarket services business drives revenue and profitability," says Mitch Lee, Profit Evangelist, Vendavo. "And now, more than ever, manufacturers are looking for a profit boost."

The aftermarket business includes the sale and delivery of spare parts, maintenance, and other value-added services. According to McKinsey & Company, one analysis across 30 industries shows the average earnings-before-interest-and-taxes (EBIT) margin for aftermarket services was 25 percent, compared to just 10 percent for new equipment. In today's volatile economic landscape, aftermarket services deliver higher margins. Price improvement delivers greater profitability - a 1% price improvement results in an 8.7% increase in operating profit.

Other findings from the 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study include:

The number of manufacturers operating their aftermarket business under a Break/Fix model increased to its highest point in 4 years (33%)

Inflation has had some or a significant impact on manufacturers' service operations margins (86%)

Cost-plus pricing models surged as a primary pricing strategy in 2022 (62%), up from around half who used the base-level price optimization levers in the previous three years (50%)

Robust aftermarket services require advanced digital transformations and more manufacturers have made progress in developing a digital strategy either partially (37%) or they now have one (31%)

Bigger technology budgets are in plan for the majority of responding manufacturers. The top planned spend is remote diagnostics (61%) followed by e-commerce platforms (42%) and service automation (41%).

"The perception and significance of the aftermarket business relative to overall business growth has greatly diminished over the last four years," says Lisa Hellqvist, Managing Director, Copperberg. "In times of financial downturn, we tend to focus on our existing customer base, and hopefully with the investments made in digital strategy and technology, we should see an improvement of those forementioned numbers as the industry has geared up for a more insightful and data driven aftermarket and service function. But only time can tell if those investments will be fully leveraged."

For more insights into manufacturers' plan for their aftermarket business, download the full report here. The 2023 State of the Aftermarket Business in the Industrial Manufacturing Sector webinar will be held on December 5. Register here.

About Vendavo

Vendavo empowers global manufacturers and distributors to accelerate growth, profitability, and revenue with leading pricing, selling, and rebate management solutions. Enterprises like Ford, Emerson, Medtronic, GAF, and AmerisourceBergen rely on Vendavo to manage, optimize, and digitize their end-to-end commercial processes. Vendavo's SaaS solutions, team of pricing and selling experts, and proven, repeatable process accelerates value and outcomes that are not only predictable, but unrivaled. With Vendavo, the world's most ambitious B2B organizations can develop dynamic customer insights and execute optimal pricing strategies that maximize margin, boost sales effectiveness, and improve the customer experience.

Vendavo is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Czech Republic, India, and Sweden. For more information, please visit http://www.vendavo.com

Kimberly Doyle , press@vendavo.com Contact:

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vendavo