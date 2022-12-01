60th ANNUAL AUA AWARD WINNERS ANNOUNCED

2023 Awards Recognize Top Urologists, Honor Service to Specialty and Society

BALTIMORE, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Urological Association (AUA) announced today the list of 2023 award recipients. The winners will be recognized at the Association's Annual Meeting in Chicago, Illinois, next April marking the 60th anniversary of the awards program. The ceremony will celebrate physician researchers and educators for their contributions to the field of medicine, the specialty of urology and the AUA.

The AUA is pleased to announce the 2023 AUA Award winners. (PRNewswire)

The following awards will be presented:

Ramon Guiteras Award: The Ramon Guiteras Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. Peter R. Carroll, MD, MPH, will receive this award for decades of innovative research and practice improving the lives of men with prostate cancer.

Hugh Hampton Young Award: The Hugh Hampton Young Award is presented annually to an individual for their outstanding contributions to the study of genitourinary tract disease. Curtis Nickel, MD, FRCSC, will receive this award for unwavering devotion to research and enhancing patient care in addressing pelvic pain and inflammation.

Gold Cystoscope Award: The Gold Cystoscope Award is presented annually to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession within 10 years of completing residency training. Ranjith Ramasamy, MD, will receive this award for creative impactful work in andrology, mentorship, clinical scholarship and research.

Mid-Career Award: The Mid-Career Award is presented to a urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession in research, clinical urology or advocacy between 10 and 20 years of completing residency training. Anne M. Suskind, MD, MS, will receive this award for demonstration of clinical expertise, research and mentorship.

Lifetime Achievement Award: The Lifetime Achievement Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding contributions to advance the mission and goals of the AUA. J. Brantley Thrasher, MD, will receive this award for dedication to advancing AUA's mission through visionary service and educational leadership.

Victor A. Politano Award: The Victor A. Politano Award is presented annually to an individual for outstanding research and work in the field of incontinence and for enhancing the treatment of incontinent patients, thereby helping to improve their quality of life. Kathleen C. Kobashi, MD, will receive this award for advancing patient care through the diagnosis and treatment of pelvic floor disorders.

William P. Didusch Art and History Award: The William P. Didusch Art and History Award promotes and recognizes contributions to urological art, including, but not limited to, illustrations, sculpture, still photography, motion pictures and television productions. Ronald Rabinowitz, MD, will receive this award for revitalizing interest in urologic history through exceptional leadership and mentorship as AUA Historian.

Diversity & Inclusion Award: The Diversity & Inclusion Award is presented annually to an AUA member for outstanding impact on urologic diversity. Simone Thavaseelan, MD, will receive this award for dedication and commitment to promoting meaningful cultural change for the benefit of urology.

Distinguished Contribution Awards: The Distinguished Contribution Awards are presented annually to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the science and practice of urology, including, but not limited to, contributions made in a sub-specialty area or military service. The following individuals will be recognized with this award:

Judd W. Moul , MD, for prolific contributions and leadership in prostate cancer research and dedicated military service.

Samir Taneja , MD, for creative, notable contributions in the diagnosis, imaging and treatment of prostate cancer.

Distinguished Service Awards: The Distinguished Service Awards are presented annually to individuals for outstanding service in advancing the goals of the AUA. The following individuals will receive this award:

David B. Joseph , MD, FAAP, for outstanding contributions to the ACGME, ABU and pediatric urology.

Cheryl T. Lee , MD, for outstanding commitment to bladder cancer patients and fostering a culture of inclusivity.

Anthony Y. Smith , MD, for dedicated service on AUA committees and always being a champion of resident education.

Joseph A. Smith, Jr. , MD, for outstanding service as The Journal of Urology® Editor and elevating the publication's overall impact.

Gold-Headed Cane Award: The Gold-Headed Cane Award is presented to a senior urologist distinguished by outstanding contributions to the profession and to the AUA. The inspiration for the AUA Gold-Headed Cane dates back to a highly respected tradition that began in the 17th century. The gold headed cane was first carried by Dr. Radcliffe from 1689 to 1714 and it accompanied him on many consultations in London, England. He was known by royalty for his medical skills and was considered an outstanding practitioner. Dr. Radcliffe was the first to pass the cane along to a successor whom he considered to be the greatest English physician of his time. AUA continues this tradition by presenting this award to Muhammad S. Choudhury, MD, for a career dedicated to the education and training of urologists in the United States and Bangladesh.

Presidential Citations: Presidential Citations are presented to individuals deemed to have significantly promoted the cause of urology. Each recipient is chosen by the AUA President. This honor will be bestowed upon the following individuals:

Gennady Bratslavsky , MD , for being an exceptional uro-oncologist and a tireless advocate for Ukrainians.

James W. Catto , PhD , for designing and conducting clinical trials to help patients with urothelial cancer.

Jean V. Joseph , MD, MBA , for refining and teaching robotic surgery for prostate and renal diseases.

Seth P. Lerner , MD , for dedication to clinical trials and studying the genetic foundations of bladder cancer.

Kathleen Z. Shanley , PhD , for advancing AUA's mission in public policy & advocacy.

Dan Theodorescu , MD, PhD, for elucidating the molecular underpinnings of urothelial cancer.

Read more about the awardees online.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

Media Contact:

Rachel Butch, Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

410-689-4033, rbutch@auanet.org

American Urological Association (PRNewsFoto/American Urological Association) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Urological Association