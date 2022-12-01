12 US cities to experience huge surges in footfall and demand in December - driven by unusually high event volume

Events drive millions of people to key locations every week, causing demand surges that - for unprepared businesses - cause long waits, poor service and out-of-stocks. New research reveals 12 major US cities will experience unusually high event impact in December.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The December 2022 Event Index reveals 12 cities that need to prepare for unusually busy weeks as sports, major concerts and the key holiday festivals events drive millions of people into cities across America. Philadelphia, Baltimore, Charlotte, Miami and more will experience the biggest demand surges, which catch businesses unawares if unprepared leading to lost revenue, stressed staff and poor service, or welcome to greet the rush of demand and make the most of it.

Key US cities set for major event impact in December 2022 (PRNewswire)

Philadelphia , Baltimore , Charlotte , Miami and more will experience the biggest demand surges this December due to events

The 12 cities were identified using the PredictHQ Event Index: a unique algorithm per city to identify the impact of upcoming events, comparing it to each city's unique five years of previous event data. The Event Index generates a score out of 20 per week per city, with anything over 15 being notably higher event activity. The index and report is produced by demand intelligence company PredictHQ, which aggregates, verifies and enriches event data that is then used by companies such as Accor Hotels, Uber and Domino's Pizza in demand forecasting and planning.

The cities with the highest Event Index scores and therefore the most impacted by events are:

Las Vegas for two weeks from 12/4

Philadelphia two weeks from 12/4

Phoenix for the week starting 12/4

Miami for the week starting 12/18

Baltimore for the weeks starting 12/4

Tampa for the week starting 12/4

Read the full list of peak weeks for the 16 cities in the report

With more than 11,800 events with 2,500+ attendees taking place in the United States in December, businesses can tap into the people movement and billions of dollars in demand that these events drive. This is especially true for the cities experiencing unusually high people movement, also known as footfall that can be tapped into to drive demand. The cities with the highest peaks are detailed in this new report .

"While we all know Christmas and New Years Eve can have a major impact on many businesses, tracking impactful events such as expos and concerts ensures you can have the right amount of staff and stock ready every time. Knowing these 12 major cities will experience unusual demand surges - on top of holiday travel and purchasing pattern quirks - means you can make the most of them, rather than wondering why your locations weren't ready," PredictHQ CEO Campbell Brown says. "Each city is a bit different when it comes to what's driving demand, and when. For example, while most city's events peak in the first week of December, Miami is set for a huge week just prior to Christmas, so will have a different demand pattern (and therefore staffing requirements) than many other cities.

PredictHQ tracks 19 categories of events globally, including expos, concerts and sports; but also non-attendance-based events such as school holidays and college dates, as well as unscheduled events such as severe weather incidents. This breadth of event coverage is critical for the Event Index, as the peak weeks are caused by many overlapping large and small events.

While the Event Index provides an accurate look ahead at people movement, it is designed to be a simple entry-point to the demand intelligence PredictHQ offers. Industry leading companies in on-demand, accommodation, QSR and transportation use PredictHQ's verified and enriched event data to inform staffing decisions, pricing and inventory strategies, and many other core business decisions.

For more information on PredictHQ please visit www.predicthq.com .

About PredictHQ

PredictHQ, the demand intelligence company, empowers global organizations to anticipate changes in demand for their products and services through intelligent event data. PredictHQ aggregates events from 350+ sources and verifies, enriches, and ranks them by predicted impact so companies can proactively discover catalysts that will impact demand.

Media Contact:

media@predicthq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PredictHQ