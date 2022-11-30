Zales Becomes the First U.S. In-Store Retailer for PDPAOLA

For the first time, U.S. consumers will get to explore the popular, international jewelry brand

in-store, creating a unique Connected Commerce experience just in time for holiday



AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales is excited to announce the arrival of PDPAOLA, the leading fashion jewelry brand, making its exclusive U.S. in-store debut at select Zales retail locations this holiday season. PDPAOLA's jewelry has become a favorite among younger female accessible luxury shoppers globally who are attracted to the brand's effortless sophistication with a modern and cosmopolitan soul. Adding PDPAOLA to Zales' curated roster of offerings is part of Zales' overall strategy to continually evolve and remain one of the jewelry leaders in style.



Just in time for holiday, U.S. consumers can see, touch, and feel this beautiful, digitally-native jewelry brand exclusively in 50 Zales U.S. locations. Zales will feature PDPAOLA's fine jewelry collection in 14K gold and its demi-fine in 18K gold plating over silver or brass including earrings, rings, necklaces, and bracelets.

Zales' customers like to make a bold statement with their jewelry and typically are at the heart of the millennial generation, which is why Zales continously offers fresh, stylish brands such as the exquisite designs, quality and craftmanship that PDPAOLA delivers.

"At Zales, we pride ourselves on being a consumer-inspired company, providing quality jewelry to create a personalized bold look," says Jamie Singleton, President of KAY, Zales, and Peoples. "PDPAOLA has grown a similar community with strong brand loyalty. Together, we look forward to deepening these relationships by bringing this internationally recognized brand and its fashion-forward style to our U.S. customers."

PDPAOLA came to be in 2015 in Barcelona, Spain, when siblings, Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, turned Paola's childhood passion for jewelry and design and Humbert's passion for direct-to-consumer businesses into a global digital native brand designed for women worldwide. PDPAOLA can be found online https://www.zales.com/pdpaola, at flagship stores throughout Europe and at more than 1,900 international points of sale in over 30 countries. Signet has a minority ownership investment in PDPAOLA.

"By joining Signet, we will expand our brand's presence in the US, which is a strategic market for PDPAOLA, reaching thousands of new customers and further boosting the brand's success and popularity," said Humbert Sasplugas, CEO of PDPAOLA. "We are very excited to join forces with a company that is an industry leader."

PDPAOLA fine jewelry is available in select Zales retailers and online. PDPAOLA demi-fine collection is available exclusively on Zales.com. The collection includes 112 pieces of beautifully crafted earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets with prices ranging from $65 to $1800. For more information, please visit Zales.com.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers® operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook® (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers) , YouTube® (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest® (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram® (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

ABOUT PDPAOLA

PDPAOLA is a global jewelry brand founded in Barcelona in 2015 by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas with the ambition to revolutionize the jewelry industry. The brand has established its influence in the market with impressive sustained growth throughout the years and its ability to create trendy and best-selling pieces with an effortless rebellious elegance at an accessible price point. PDPAOLA can be found online at www.pdpaola.com , at flagship stores throughout Europe and at more than 1,900 international points of sale in over 30 countries.

