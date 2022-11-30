Urban Armor Gear Charges Further with Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand

iPhone accessory extends battery life for unlimited off-grid adventures

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), leading designers of rugged, lightweight mobile device cases and accessories, recently launched its portable charger with an aluminum kickstand for multiple viewing modes and uses, compatible with MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 and newer models. As a part of the [U] by UAG collection, this accessory features a clean soft-touch design and refined features.

[U] LUCENT POWER BATTERY WITH KICKSTAND (PRNewswire)

"The Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand was developed to make sure that you have the power you need to take your iPhone further" said UAG's Vice President of Brand and Creative, Casey Bevington. "Adventure knows no limits, and now the same goes for your essential tech products."

Since 2013, UAG has been a leading name in hand-held device protection. Known for its rugged yet functional cell phone cases, UAG has since expanded to offer a perfect balance of defense and style throughout its line of accessories for phone cases, smartwatches, headphones and tablets alike.

The UAG Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand, available in Black, Deep Ocean, Marshmallow and Orchid, offers an impressive battery capacity of 4000 mAh. The USB-C compatible charging port provides up to 18 watts of charging power, and features LED lights to show both battery level and charging status for easy visibility. The aluminum kickstand extends up to 180 degrees for horizontal and upright viewing modes, making it perfect for hands-free video calls or watching video at home or on the go.

Take tech further with the UAG Lucent Power Battery with Kickstand, now available online at www.urbanarmorgear.com.

About Urban Armor Gear

Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.

Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.

