LIVE ROCKET AND BEEKMAN 1802 LAUNCH FIRST-EVER HOLIDAY POP-UP & LIVESTREAM EVENT AT THE SEAPORT

New global commerce platform partners with goat milk skincare brand for retail experience powered by Firework

SCHENECTADY, N.Y., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Rocket, the new global livestream commerce platform launched by HSN's former CEO Mark Bozek, and Beekman1802, the world's top goat milk skincare brand, announced the first-ever holiday pop-up shop and livestream event at the Seaport in Manhattan. The Beekman 1802 Kindness Holiday Shop opened to the public on Tuesday, November 29 at Live Rocket Studios at 22 Fulton Street. The livestream shopping event will take place on Thursday, December 1, at 6pm ET, and will be streamed online at www.beekman1802.com and powered by Firework, a leading video commerce platform.

Beekman 1802 Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beekman 1802) (PRNewswire)

Beekman 1802 is a cult-favorite goat milk skincare brand founded by Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell. What started 15 years ago with hand-wrapped goat milk bar soap, has expanded into the company responsible for two of the most successful launches in the history of QVC and HSN. The brand is known for its efficacious skincare and commitment to Kindness.

"Mark was instrumental in launching Beekman 1802 on television and establishing our loyal following which has contributed to our current reign on QVC and HSN," said Beekman 1802's CMO, Brad Farrell. "We are excited to be working with Mark and his team to combine an immersive retail and digital experience in a way that's never been done before. Adding Firework to the collaboration combines years of visionary expertise on all things video commerce."

The Beekman 1802 Kindness Holiday Shop and livestream shopping event will feature exclusive deals and gifts for Live Rocket, the global e-commerce and media company which is redefining experiential retail and joining leading brands at the Seaport in Lower Manhattan, including the recently opened Tin Building by Jean-Georges, and more.

"In just one hour, a record 40,000 live viewers joined our first LiveRocket.com livestream," noted Vincent Yang, Co-Founder and CEO of Firework. "We're excited to build on that success in partnership with Beekman 1802 and show the world what video commerce should look like—embedded directly within a brand's own website."

"While many brands are attempting to drive incremental revenue via livestream, Beekman 1802 has been at the forefront of livestream shopping and successful in driving both real-time sales and viewership. Combined with Live Rocket's first record-breaking livestream powered by Firework last summer, we look forward to this unique combination-activation," said Mark Bozek, Live Rocket's Founder and CEO.

About Beekman1802

Beekman 1802 was born with one act of Kindness and the discovery of nutrient-dense goat milk. The brand quickly became a skincare company synonymous with efficacious goat milk products that moisturize, exfoliate, and nourish the skin's microbiome. With their Clinically Kind® approach to skincare that is clinically tested, scientifically proven, and made for sensitive skin, they have long proven that There's Beauty in Kindness™.

About Live Rocket

Launched in October 2021, Live Rocket is a global commerce and media company at the epicenter of the evolving commerce & media business, launching live-stream commerce, live in-studio launches, events, and soon across digital & linear television in the United States. Live Rocket's digital streaming capabilities are currently powered by the Firework platform.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading video commerce solution built for brands. Leveraging shoppable and livestream video and powerful monetization capabilities, Firework empowers the world's most dynamic and exciting retailers, consumer brands, and publishers to build engaging video experiences on their owned and operated digital properties and across channels at a global scale.

Media Contact:



Beekman 1802

Jennifer Graybeal

jen@beekman1802.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Beekman 1802