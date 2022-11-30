New Z350 and Z380 models provide the ultimate driving experience for lawnmowing with advanced on-stick controls and more

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of innovative outdoor lawn and garden products, introduces two new Xcite™ zero-turn mowers, the Z350 and Z380, to its riding mower portfolio for consumers. These two new mowers feature the latest in grass-cutting technology with a best-in-class suspension system, industry-first on-stick controls, and blades designed to last up to five years* and ensure users enjoy the thrill of the cut for many seasons.

Husqvarna Group Launches Xcite™ Zero-Turn Mowers Complete with Industry-First Innovations. (PRNewswire)

Husqvarna Xcite™ mowers are designed with the end-user in mind and set a new benchmark for performance, comfort, ease of use, durability and enjoyment. Both models utilize Husqvarna's SmoothRide™ customizable comfort technology and best-in-class suspension** featuring adjustable springs with 10 comfort settings and a 4-bar link system, creating a smooth ride with no rocking or wobbling. Both models also feature a premium seat that measures 15" on the Z350 and 18" on the Z380, with the main difference between the two models being in size and subsequently, cutting power.

"At Husqvarna, we're always thinking about how we can do even better by our customers and our goal with the Xcite Zero-Turn Mowers was to use the latest technology to create zero-turn mowers that are innovative, agile and fun to use," said Alvaro Trinidad, Vice-President of Consumer Products, North America at Husqvarna Group. "The Xcite mowers not only deliver a great looking lawn every time but also ensure that lawnmowing is no longer a chore, instead transforming to a rewarding and enjoyable experience to look forward to."

Husqvarna's SmartControl™ heads up driving introduces industry-first on-stick controls which provides users with the ability to start and stop the engine at their fingertips. The controls also allow for an easy way to engage the blades and display mower status alerts, so mowers can keep their eyes focused on the lawn ahead. Both models also feature an LCD digital dashboard with a fuel gauge to easily track mower statistics, receive service reminders and check fuel levels to ensure there are no surprises when it's time to mow.

The Xcite™ Zero-Turn mowers employ DuraSharp™ blades featuring Husqvarna's patented blade technology to help keep blades sharp for up to five years, reducing the need for blade sharpening and replacement while setting users up for easy maintenance**. On the turf, premium all-terrain tires keep the Xcite planted while the 54" fabricated cutting deck with foot-operated lift system and 12-position cutting height selector maintain precision cutting.

The Xcite™ Z350 and Z380 models will be available for purchase through select Husqvarna dealers and Lowe's stores beginning in February 2023. Visit Husqvarna.com/Xcite to learn more.

*When used in normal soil and grass conditions, the blade will not need to be sharpened or replaced for up to 5 years.

**When compared to other consumer zero-turn mowers. Only mower in its class to feature a 4-bar link suspension system and 10 adjustment settings.

About Husqvarna Group

Since 1689, Husqvarna Group has manufactured high-performing products and delivered industry-changing innovations. Today, the company offers a broad range of high-performing outdoor power equipment products for forest and garden, construction and robotics. Husqvarna Group represents technological leadership in key areas: robotic mowers, chainsaws, trimmers, blowers and mowers. Husqvarna products are sold in more than 100 countries. Visit here to learn more.

