Growing People Big and Small: Celebree School Debuts in Fort Mill

Woman Entrepreneur Opens Early Childhood Education Franchise in Fort Mill, Brings Well-Rounded Program to the Community

FORT MILL, S.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebree School, a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs, will open its newest school on December 5 in Fort Mill. Located at 349 Patricia Ln. #105, the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children while adhering to South Carolina early education standards.

Celebree School in Fort Mill is owned and operated by local woman entrepreneur and educator Sunita Barwal. Ever since graduating college with a Bachelor's in Education, Barwal has been an elementary school teacher and has worked at Goddard School before joining the Celebree team. She also received the Governor's Appreciation Award in Maryland before moving to South Carolina in 2017. As the owner, she is excited to bring Celebree School to the Fort Mill community where she will be able to spend time and watch young minds grow. She believes that quality early childhood education is critical for early brain development and is passionate in instilling a love of learning in children.

"This is a dream come true! As an educator, I'm excited to watch these young minds grow through our unique learning perspective," said Barwal. "Making a difference for children, their families, and the community has been a lifelong goal for me, and I hope to accomplish this by creating a warm and nurturing atmosphere in the school where children can develop a love of learning."

Celebree School lives by its promise to Grow People Big and Small™, and was founded on the belief that success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and a connection that extends beyond the classroom to address the needs of the whole child and the whole family. Each Celebree School is a village made up of parents, children, and educators while providing curriculum-based care that prepares your child for kindergarten and beyond.

With a 25-plus-year history of providing superior early childhood education, Celebree School delivers a stable, secure learning environment that helps children develop a lifelong love of learning. Programs are available for children six weeks to 12 years old with unique curriculums designed to develop positive social skills and values while allowing children to learn about their world through age-appropriate play, projects, and activities. Care is available part time or full time and parents are allowed to drop in and visit at any time.

"We're honored to continue to help brilliant entrepreneurs like Sunita actualize their business goals and have them join our Celebree School family," said Richard Huffman, Founder and CEO of Celebree School. "As we continue to expand our brand's footprint through franchising, it's more important than ever that we partner with local community leaders who have a passion for early childhood education. The opening of Sunita's school brings me immense pride and joy. I know she is the perfect franchisee to drive our mission forward."

Celebree School – Fort Mill is open Monday – Friday 6:30 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. For more information on Celebree School in Fort Mill and its upcoming January grand opening event, please visit the local website, Facebook, or call (803)-455-2238.

About Celebree School

Founded in 1994, Celebree School is a leader in early childhood education that provides infant and toddler care, preschool, before and aftercare, and summer camp programs. With a mission to Grow People Big and Small™, Celebree School believes success in early childhood development is equal parts curriculum and connection. Each school employs a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional, and academic needs of children and follows applicable state guidelines. In 2019, Celebree School launched its franchise offering. Learn more about how we grow confident children who are prepared for school and life at Celebree.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

