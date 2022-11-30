GREENTECHNOLOGIES AWARDED COMPETITIVE USDA SBIR PHASE II GRANT

Small Business Innovative Research Program Provides $650,000 in Funding for GreenTechnologies' New Fertilizer Coating Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenTechnologies, LLC. is pleased to announce that its research and commercialization project for a new Reactive Layer Coating (RLC) technology for biobased fertilizers has been awarded a highly competitive Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) Phase II Award of $649,875 from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). This award follows the USDA SBIR Phase I grant awarded to GreenTechnologies in 2021 of $99,780.

GreenEdge® RLC utilizes a revolutionary process to recycle organic nutrients into sustainable, slow-release fertilizer.

GreenTechnologies will develop pilot scale manufacturing capabilities to produce and commercialize its new product line, GreenEdge® RLC, to expand its existing markets which include lawn and landscape, professional turf, agriculture, greenhouse, and horticulture markets. This patented technology is different from conventional fertilizer coating methods because it uses an in-situ process which creates a reactive layer between the mineral coating and the organic base.

GreenEdge® RLC offers competitive advantages over existing technologies and products on the market. These include conservation of natural resources, reduced potential nutrient run-off, extended nutrient retention in soil for plant uptake, increased nutrient content of organic fertilizers, balanced ratio of NPK, and improved safety and handling characteristics. Additionally, this technology allows for customization of products to meet specific agronomic nutrient needs.

The ultimate goal of this innovative fertilizer coating technology is to commercialize a revolutionary process that not only increases domestic production of fertilizers but also recycles renewable organic nutrients into a sustainable environmentally friendly slow-release fertilizer.

GreenEdge® products are available for purchase at: The Home Depot, Ace Hardware, SiteOne Landscape Supply, and WinField United.

"We are motivated by the vote of confidence from the USDA to develop the next generation of coated biobased enhanced-efficiency fertilizers. This innovative technology will provide a sustainable solution for the effective use of organic nutrients and recycle it into a valuable and environmentally sound fertilizer, exemplifying the values and principles of our company. Scientific research and innovation motivated by the philosophy of environmental sustainability is the foundation upon which GreenTechnologies was created."

Dr. Amir A. Varshovi, CEO and Founder of GreenTechnologies, LLC.

If you would like more information about this company, you can visit the GreenTechnologies' website at www.green-edge.com.

Contact Marla Buchanan of GreenTechnologies, LLC Telephone (904) 673-1674 Email mbuchanan@green-edge.com; info@green-edge.com Website www.green-edge.com

View original content:

SOURCE GreenTechnologies, LLC