GENESIS HOUSE CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH HIGH LINE PARTNERSHIP, WINTER LIGHTS INSTALLATION

Genesis House celebrates one year of Korean cultural expression, fine dining, and discovery in the heart New York's Meatpacking District





Genesis enters multi-year partnership with Friends of the High Line





Winter Lights Powered by Genesis installation brings immersive experience on High Line between 15th and 16th Streets

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis celebrated the one-year anniversary of Genesis House with the start of its Winter Lights installation in partnership with the Friends of the High Line.

A unique space in the heart of New York City's Meatpacking District, Genesis House introduces visitors to the Genesis brand through Korean cultural experiences. Built to exude harmony and balance, notable features pay homage to traditional Korean design and architecture. Genesis House aspires to pursue exhilarating discussion, design, art, and interactions every day.

The High Line represents a beautiful repurposing of a previously abandoned structure and has become an international travel destination since opening in 2009. Both Genesis and the High Line share a commitment to a more sustainable future and a passion for supporting local community initiatives. As the first-ever Presenting Automotive Partner of the High Line, Genesis Motor America is kicking off a new multiyear partnership with Friends of the High Line by creating a Winter Lights installation takes inspiration from the vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities found on all Genesis electric vehicles, and the roof line of the Electrified GV70.

"It is a pleasure to partner with the Friends of the High Line and create an immersive experience for people to see as they walk through such a beautiful park," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "The first year of Genesis House has been filled with many amazing memories. We are proud to be celebrating a year within this vibrant community and look forward to the future."

Additionally, today, Genesis through its corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives, announced the continued partnership with New York City based Girls Who Code. The brand is donating $50,000 to support women and nonbinary individuals in STEM education by equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to succeed in computer science.

"Seeing the Winter Lights installation light up the High Line is the perfect way to kick off this festive season," said Joshua David, Friends of the High Line co-founder and interim executive director. "With many shared sustainability goals and a deep passion for community, Genesis is the perfect partner for the High Line. We are excited to see what the future holds."

The Winter Lights Powered by Genesis installation will be open to the public from Nov. 30 through Jan. 2 and can be found on the High Line between 15th and 16th Streets in the Chelsea Market Passage. Visitors can enter the High Line via stairs at 16th Street, or via stairs or elevator at 14th Street to access the installation.

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

