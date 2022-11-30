First Federal Bank's John Medina, President and CEO, to serve as North Central Florida Regional Chair for Florida Chamber of Commerce

LAKE CITY, Fla., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Federal Bank is honored to announce that their President and CEO, John Medina, has accepted the role of North Central Florida Regional Chair of the Florida Chamber of Commerce for 2023. John has been active with the Florida Chamber for over 30 years and has served on their Board of Directors since 2010.

John Medina, President and CEO, First Federal Bank (PRNewswire)

John joined First Federal as the Chief Banking Officer in 2018, before assuming his current leadership role. Originally from the Dominican Republic, John spent most of his banking career at First Union National Bank/Wachovia Bank, where he gained experience as a Commercial Banker, Private Banker, Corporate HR Trainer, Financial Consultant Leader, and Area President and Community Banking Executive.

Community service has been at the heart of John's career; he serves on numerous boards throughout the state of Florida. He served as the Rotary International District Governor for District 6940 in 2018-2019.

John shares, "I lead with a similar approach as our banks' mission of collaboratively serving our customers with innovative and creative solutions. Florida Chamber leadership will need to work with our partners to stay abreast and accommodate the ever-changing business landscape in Florida."

According to the Florida Chamber of Commerce, by 2030, Florida is expected to be home to an additional 3.5 million net new residents and will need to create and fill 1.62 million net new jobs. The focus of the Chamber will continue to be encouraging a business-friendly climate that allows job creators to provide private-sector jobs and contribute to Florida's economy. Together, with John at the helm, the Florida Chamber of Commerce will continue to move forward.

About First Federal Bank

First Federal Bank is a community-based bank offering consumer and commercial banking solutions, services, and loans through banking offices in Florida's Panhandle, North Central and East Florida, and coastal South Carolina. Mortgage, SBA and USDA customers are served through lending offices across the Southeast and Midwest. First Federal is headquartered in Lake City, Florida with assets totaling over $3.6 billion. First Federal has received a "5-Star, Superior" financial rating from BauerFinancial, Inc., of Coral Gables, Fla. for more than two decades and was recognized by Newsweek as "Best Small Bank in Florida" in 2020 and 2021. For more information, visit www.ffbf.com.

