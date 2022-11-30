Fintech Startups Botsplash and ProPair Named 2022 LendingTree Innovation Challenge Winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LendingTree®, one of the nation's largest, most experienced financial platforms for loans, credit cards, and insurance, relaunched its signature Lender Summit that brings together America's top lenders with industry experts to strategize about the challenges and opportunities in this post-pandemic market cycle. As part of the Summit, LendingTree hand-selected nine fintech businesses to compete in the 2022 LendingTree Innovation Challenge, a showcase of promising technology solutions that power a better mortgage experience for consumers and lenders. Innovation Challenge demos were evaluated by an expert panel of judges who declared Botsplash and ProPair as the Challenge winners.

"It was fantastic to see the caliber of innovation and market relevance from all participants in the 2022 LendingTree Innovation Challenge," said Doug Lebda, founder and CEO of LendingTree. "Since LendingTree matched its first borrower to a lender 25 years ago, we've continued to seek out the smartest, fastest ways for our customers to find the right loan with the right lender for their financial journeys. Our Innovation Challenge program is key to identifying the top emerging companies delivering on this goal for lenders and customers."

Judges Julian Hebron with The Basis Point, Jessica Gardner with North American Savings Bank, and Neal Johnson of Guaranteed Rate assessed how each of the nine financial technology firms could transform the mortgage experience for lenders and consumers. While all participants showcased important innovations, the judges' scoring process resulted in a two-way tie between Botsplash and ProPair.

Botsplash offers an omnichannel consumer engagement platform that combines SMS, web chat, Facebook Messenger, Google's Business Messages, and more onto one unified SaaS-based dashboard. Botsplash takes a human-first approach to connecting lenders with customers, and allows real interactions to inform how and when lenders should use automation. With flexible CRM integration capabilities and streamlined onboarding, Botsplash empowers businesses to reach customers in new ways while managing customer conversations from a single platform.

The ProPair DECISIONS platform leverages the power of machine learning to automate and optimize every aspect of lenders' lead management decisions including assignment, re-assignment, and prioritization of lead activities. ProPair empowers lenders to replace outdated manual processes with automated data science to predict lead values, improve sales agent performance, maximize sales objectives, and optimize sales activities through one simple integration.

"The Basis Point is known for its insider analysis of the fintech software ecosystem that powers banks and lenders, and it was an honor to expand our LendingTree Innovation Challenge partnership this year," said The Basis Point founder Julian Hebron. "In this role, we help LendingTree select emerging firms most relevant to serving lenders right now, and score fintech companies fairly while pushing them to stay ahead of market challenges lenders face today. Congratulations to this year's winners and participants."

