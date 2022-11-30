FINN Partners Promotes Jessica A. Lise to Partner, New York Health

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners today promotes Jessica A. Lise to Partner, New York Health. The promotion recognizes Lise's important contributions to providing industry-leading client service and growing FINN's New York Health group. It also is an acknowledgement of her initiative and leadership in mentoring colleagues and embodying the FINN philosophy of "work hard, play nice."

Jessica A. Lise, Partner, New York Health, FINN Partners (PRNewswire)

Jess frequently serves as right-hand to the communications and PR leads at FINN client companies, working to establish a deep understanding of corporate and brand goals and objectives in order to better design high-level communications strategies and tactically execute against them to consistently exceed client expectations. Prior to her promotion, Lise was Vice President, New York Health. In her new role, she reports to Tom Jones, Managing Partner, Head, New York Health and Pharma Sector, and will serve on the Global Health Practice Leadership Team.

"Our Health Practice relies on dynamic leaders who innovate and advance the state of the industry. Since joining FINN, Jess has proven to be that leader to her growing group of account teams and all her colleagues," said Jones. "Team members look up to Jess; she is a tremendous role model to all in delivering on the important function of learning and development, leading with a 'people first' mentality. We're fortunate to call Jess our colleague and friend and look forward to her continued journey here at FINN."

Lise joined FINN in 2019 as an Associate Vice President, managing projects for specific accounts, and was promoted to Vice President in May 2020. Through her effort and leadership, Jess has won important new business for the agency and led account teams with the result of significantly increasing clients' visibility and influence.

"Jess is a steward of FINN culture in every sense of the word," said Fern Lazar, Managing Partner, Global Health Practice Leader at FINN Partners. "She is actively involved in the FINN DEI committee, working to spearhead several initiatives such as the PRSSA partnership and mentorship program to ensure an inclusive and accessible world and an even better work environment at FINN. She takes pride in fostering learning and development for her teams, paying forward the mentorship she has received throughout her career."

Prior to joining FINN, Lise worked at the health public relations and communications firm RXMOSAIC since 2014, where she became Senior Account Supervisor. Lise is a graduate of St. John's University.

