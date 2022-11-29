Oppenheimer Announces Senior Hire Within Financial Institutions Group

­­Rabi Karki joined the Investment Banking Financial Institutions Group as Head of Asset Management & Wealth Management (EMEA)

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer announced the expansion of its Financial Institutions Group (FIG Group) with the appointment of Rabi Karki as Head of Asset Management & Wealth Management for EMEA.

Mr. Karki will work out of London and report to Max Lami, CEO of Oppenheimer's EMEA business, and Gilbert Dychiao, Managing Director & Head of Financial Institutions Group. Mr. Karki will partner with his counterparts in the United States — Mr. Dychiao and Joseph Lovell, Managing Director — who have been instrumental in the significant growth of Oppenheimer's Asset & Wealth Management Investment Banking franchise in recent years.

Mr. Karki joins Oppenheimer with over 20 years of banking experience, most recently at Barclays, where he worked in both the Investment Banking Financial Institutions Coverage and the Corporate Development & Principal Investments groups. Before that, he worked at J.P. Morgan, Bank of America and Citi in New York, and gained his Corporate Development expertise at MetLife. Mr. Karki has advised on a wide range of M&A, equity capital market and financing solutions for global financial institutions.

Mr. Dychiao said, "We are excited to welcome Rabi to our rapidly expanding FIG platform. His European coverage of the asset and wealth management sector will complement our excellent franchise in the United States and help to build on our successful track record of providing strategic and financial advice to asset and wealth managers in the United States, EMEA and elsewhere in the world."

Mr. Karki said, "I am very excited to join the Oppenheimer platform in Europe and hope to replicate the success the firm has achieved in the United States. As a team, I have no doubt we will be able to come up with creative solutions to help our clients weather today's increasingly uncertain investing environment."

Mr. Lami, CEO of Oppenheimer's EMEA business added, "Rabi brings deep industry insights, sector transaction experience and client expertise that complements our existing franchise extremely well. I'm confident his addition will result in substantial value for our clients."

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer), a principal subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange) and its affiliates provide a full range of wealth management, securities brokerage, and investment banking services to high net-worth individuals, families, corporate executives, local governments, businesses and institutions.

Oppenheimer Europe Limited

Oppenheimer Europe Limited (Oppenheimer), a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY on the New York Stock Exchange) provides financial services to EMEA-based institutions and corporations across corporate finance, equities, fixed income, debt capital markets and portfolio strategy research.

Media Contacts:

Joseph Kuo / Michael Dugan

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4852

jkuo@haventower.com or mdugan@haventower.com

View original content:

SOURCE Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.