Nordstrom to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference

SEATTLE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) announced today that Erik Nordstrom, chief executive officer, and Michael Maher, chief accounting officer and incoming interim chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. EST.

The session will be webcast live through the Events & Presentations section at investor.nordstrom.com . The archived webcast will be available until June 3, 2023, at the same location within five hours after the conclusion of the live event.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

