MEIER SUPPLY COMPANY, INC. PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA EVENT

CONKLIN, N.Y., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meier Supply Company, Inc. ("Meier Supply") is providing notice of an incident that may have impacted the privacy of information related to certain current and former employees, vendors, and customers. While Meier Supply is unaware of any actual or attempted misuse of information in relation to the incident, it is providing potentially affected individuals with information about the incident and steps individuals may take to help protect their personal information should they feel it is appropriate to do so.

On May 3, 2022, Meier Supply identified suspicious activity on its network and moved quickly to secure the environment. Meier Supply began an investigation with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to the network and one employee email account between April 27 and May 3, 2022. While on the network, the unauthorized actor had the ability to access certain information stored therein. Therefore, Meier Supply undertook a comprehensive review of data potentially at risk to determine what information was at issue and to whom the information related. Meier Supply sent notice letters to some potentially affected individuals in June and July 2022, however Meier Supply was not able to locate mailing addresses for all of the individuals at that time. Therefore, Meier Supply continued to review its internal records for the mailing addresses for all potentially affected individuals and mailed additional letters on November 29, 2022. If you did not receive a letter but would like to know whether your information could be at risk, please call the dedicated assistance line set up to respond to inquiries related to this incident as noted below. The information potentially impacted varies by individual but may include name, Social Security number, financial account information, payment card information, username with password, taxpayer identification number, driver's license number and date of birth.

Interested individuals can find additional information about the event at https://www.meiersupply.com/about/notice-of-data-event. You may also write to Meier Supply at 275 Broome Corporate Parkway, Conklin, NY 13748.

Meier Supply takes the security of information in its care very seriously. Upon learning of this issue, Meier Supply immediately took steps to secure its network and conducted a diligent investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. Meier Supply also worked with third-party specialists to strengthen the security of its systems.

