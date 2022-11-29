Kaon Interactive's LiveShare Wins Best New Product of the Year from Business Intelligence Awards

MAYNARD, Mass., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaon Interactive's virtual B2B sales meeting and collaboration experience LiveShare® has been awarded New Product of the Year in Business Intelligence's 2022 BIG Awards for Business. The award recognizes companies' new products that have produced industry-leading innovation.

LiveShare launched in early 2022 to solve the unique pressing challenges experienced by B2B enterprise sales teams as they transitioned to today's digital-first remote and hybrid work. Tailored specifically for B2B sales meetings, LiveShare was designed around the philosophy that sales meetings must actively engage all participants rather than rely on passive screen sharing to avoid distraction, a lack of individual personalization, and limited participation.

LiveShare's core benefits:

Accelerate buying and reveal more accurate customer needs through buyer self-discovery and learning. LiveShare gives buyers a tool they can use to self-diagnose and bring their real problems to the surface while also giving the seller a path to close. It offers sellers an effective way to bring together a diverse group of buyers to lead them to a shared understanding of their problem and a way forward.

Promote higher engagement to reduce distracted and passive buyers who are tuned out while sellers are presenting to them. LiveShare does this by breaking the fourth wall and immersing buyers and sellers in a metaverse collaboration using Kaon's shared digital experiences. It enables sales to focus on the voice of the customer and articulate the outcomes that matter most, elevating their perception as consultative valued partners.

This collaboration experience integrates Kaon's interactive value storytelling applications, video conferencing, and chat capabilities to allow sales teams to introduce an unprecedented level of interaction and involvement by all parties in the meeting while simplifying and personalizing value to each attendee. Each meeting participant can experience the immersive, value storytelling application in their own environment, each with autonomous control to experience, engage, and explore at their own pace amongst other attendees. This autonomy enables personalization and self-discovery for all attendees while giving the host visibility into their unique interests, separating LiveShare from any other meeting platform.

See LiveShare in action: https://kaon.com/products/liveshare

"We are so proud to reward Kaon Interactive's LiveShare for their outstanding 2022 leadership and achievements," said Maria Jimenez, chief nomination officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "This year's group of winners have shown that resilience and determination are 'must-haves' in today's economy."

Kaon was also recently awarded "Leading Innovators in Interactive 3D Applications 2022" by Acquisition International's 2022 Global Excellence Awards.

About Kaon Interactive

Kaon Interactive is a B2B software company. Kaon's interactive sales and marketing applications simplify complex product and solution stories in a visually engaging way anywhere, anytime, to turn prospects into customers. The company's interactive 3D sales and marketing applications transform product and solution marketing content into visual storytelling experiences that deepen customer engagement, reduce marketing expenses, and accelerate the sales cycle. Whether virtual or in-person, Kaon's applications are used by leading global B2B companies in life sciences, manufacturing, and technology industries across more than 200 countries and 1.8M unique users. For more information about Kaon, visit kaon.com.

