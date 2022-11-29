Bierman Autism Centers Celebrates Over 200 Graduates

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bierman Autism Centers (Bierman) proudly announces over 200 client graduations from our centers. Bierman focuses on ensuring that each child has met their individualized goals and is set up for long-term success. The team's mission is to enable children to graduate from centers to move to a more independent setting and become lifelong learners.

Bierman Autism Centers Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bierman Autism Centers) (PRNewswire)

Bierman offers comprehensive early-intervention services to their clients, including Diagnostic Testing, ABA Therapy, Speech and Language Therapy and Occupational Therapy. At Bierman , we use naturalistic teaching to teach through play. The team understands that children are always right – and if they are not learning, it's their job to adapt to them.

"Our whole goal is to have each child graduate and become their best selves. We are grateful to everyone on our team for their dedication to our core purpose of fusing science and learning to accelerate progress and transform lives. This creates a learning environment that is welcoming and fun, where the lines between learning and play are erased." said Chrissy Barosky, Bierman's Chief Clinical Officer.

With locations in seven states, Bierman believes in the importance of communities and families working together towards shared goals. The teams continuously raise the bar while providing 1:1 therapy to maximize learning opportunities. Bierman uses a center-based ABA model, which allows the clinical team to create an environment designed for learning and peer interaction.

Parents and caregivers interested in Bierman's services can reach the intake team by calling 800-931-8113 or emailing start@biermanautism.com .

ABOUT BIERMAN www.biermanautism.com

Founded in 2006, Bierman Autism Centers is a place where kids as young as 18 months to 9 years of age engage in play to learn foundational skills they can build on, such as self-advocacy and communication. They recognize that every kid's success is unique, and their one-on-one approach allows them to drive progress, and measurable outcomes, while each child is advancing on their own terms.

With over 200 graduations, Bierman currently has centers and is expanding in: Arizona, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Ohio and Rhode Island. For more about Bierman Autism Centers, visit https://www.biermanautism.com/ or contact Alexis Ducharme, at marketing@biermanautism.com .

Media Contact:

Alexis Ducharme

VP of Marketing

marketing@biermanautism.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bierman Autism Centers