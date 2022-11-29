American Licorice Working with Climate Impact Partners to Deliver Action on Climate Change

LA PORTE, Ind., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the American Licorice™ Company looks to its future, the health and preservation of the planet remains top of mind. Again this year, American Licorice will be working with Climate Impact Partners to offset its greenhouse gas emissions with projects that cut carbon and deliver sustainable development impacts.

As part of the American Licorice Co. sustainability strategy, they are working with Climate Impact Partners to offset Scope 1 & 2 emissions associated with the production of its products, including RED VINES® and SOUR PUNCH® brand candies.

Alterra Hetzel, Senior Vice President, Client Solutions at Climate Impact Partners, said: "I've worked with the team at American Licorice Company for a number of years and their continued commitment to conducting their business sustainably has impressed me throughout that time. American Licorice's focus is always on internal emission reductions, and only then do they offset what can't currently be avoided – absolutely the right approach to addressing climate impacts."

These unavoidable emissions have been offset through projects like the Gyapa Cookstoves in Ghana , which are locally made improved efficiency cookstoves that can reduce the need for wood or charcoal by half, reducing emissions and saving families time and money.

Clean cooking projects such as these could reduce 30-75 billion tonnes of carbon emissions between now and 2050, while supporting significant health benefits for families alongside more for them to spend on essential items like family well-being and education.

