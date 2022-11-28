RHP PROPERTIES DONATES $10,000 TO NO KID HUNGRY ON Giving Tuesday TO HELP END CHILDHOOD HUNGER

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate this year's Giving Tuesday, RHP Properties, the nation's largest private owner and operator of manufactured home communities, has donated $10,000 to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign committed to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. This marks the third donation by RHP to the organization, bringing the total to over $33,000.

According to No Kid Hungry's latest estimates , 1 in 8 kids in the United States are living with hunger. That translates to 9 million children. Whether children are missing meals or faced with hunger-related hardships as parents and caretakers make tradeoffs between buying groceries or paying bills, No Kid Hungry has established programs with a track record of success when it comes to feeding kids in America.

"Taking part in the global movement of generosity inspired by Giving Tuesday has become a tradition for us at RHP," said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. "We are energized by all the good work No Kid Hungry continues to accomplish and inspired by their commitment to ensuring kids get the meals they need especially as the holiday season approaches."

About RHP Properties

Founded in 1988, RHP Properties is the nation's largest privately held owner and operator of manufactured home communities with managed assets of more than $6B, including 370 manufactured home communities nationwide, totaling about 80,083 homes in 30 states. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, RHP Properties employs more than 1,000 professionals. For more information visit www.rhp.com .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 8 kids could face hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty.

