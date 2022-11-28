LOS ANGELES, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NYX Professional Makeup Launches Makeup Collection Inspired by 20th Century Studios' Avatar: The Way of Water NYX Professional Makeup announced today the launch of a limited-edition makeup collection in celebration of the highly anticipated 20th Century Studios Avatar sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water.

The collection was inspired by the characters in the film, along with the vibrant, bioluminescent hues strikingly apparent throughout the land and sea in the world of Pandora.

The assortment features a number of exciting new vegan and cruelty-free palettes, highlighters, lipsticks, glosses, paints, and setting spray: the Avatar: The Way of Water Color Palette with 24 eyecatching shades reflecting the lush forests and illuminating seas; the Pandoran Paradise Palette with six highlighters and blushes; the Biolume Highlighter Sticks, inspired by the Na'vi clans; Paper Lipsticks in two bold shades inspired by the fierce, regal leaders in the film; Luminescent Lip Glosses with three electrifying shades; the pigment-packed Na'vi Paint in the official Avatar blue, and the Metkayina Mist setting spray infused with marine ingredients.

In addition to offering a vegan and cruelty-free range of products, this collection also aims to reduce the environmental impact on the planet. The palettes, lipsticks, facial mist, and paint are all created with recycled materials, minimizing existing waste.

To further celebrate the release of the film and as part of the Avatar: The Way of Water "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" campaign, Disney, Avatar, and NYX Professional Makeup are inviting fans to take part in celebratory experiences that support The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit organization. Fans are encouraged to participate in a fun social media challenge which supports the collaboration. From November 30, 2022 to February 28, 2023, for every social media post using #NYXCosmeticsForAvatar, #KeepOurOceansAmazing and #AvatarTheWayOfWater, NYX Professional Makeup will donate $1, up to $50,000, to The Nature Conservancy and its efforts to protect 10 of our oceans' amazing animals and their habitats.

"As a beauty brand known for launching the boldest pro-level pigments, we're thrilled to collaborate with 20th Century Studios' Avatar: The Way of Water to help bring the vibrant and colorful world of Pandora to life through this unique collection," said Yann Joffredo, global brand president of NYX Professional Makeup. "In conjunction with the Avatar: The Way of Water "Keep Our Oceans Amazing" campaign and The Nature Conservancy's mission to conserve the lands and waters on which all life depends, we pride ourselves in offering mindful cruelty-free and vegan formulas as part of our pledge to take responsibility and offer conscientious products. We are excited to marry these critical initiatives and support another cause that aligns with our core values."

The assortment will be available to purchase across 24 retailers globally, in the US at ULTA, Macy's, and online at nyxcosmetics.com. Prices will range from $9 – $40 USD.

ABOUT NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP

NYX Professional Makeup is a modern, digitally native makeup brand on the forefront of today's emerging beauty trends. A leader in the global color cosmetics industry, NYX Professional Makeup is an affordable professional makeup line with every shade, color and tool needed to create makeup artistry at every level. Rooted in a professional artistry heritage, NYX Professional Makeup boasts a successful multi-channel approach at the forefront of digital and retail. A social media pioneer, NYX Professional C1 - Internal use Makeup is one of the most influential and top-ranked brands, and is followed by top beauty vloggers, Instagram stars, and their millions of fans. While headquartered in the heart of Los Angeles, NYX Professional Makeup is a global brand available in more than 70 countries at thousands of retailers consisting of specialty beauty and fashion stores, freestanding shops and beauty supply stores, as well as on http://www.nyxcosmetics.com.

ABOUT 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS' AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure. Avatar: The Way of Water stars Zoe Saldaña, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi and Kate Winslet. The film was directed by James Cameron and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, with David Valdes and Richard Baneham serving as executive producers.

ABOUT THE NATURE CONSERVANCY

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. The Nature Conservancy supports the global goal of protecting 30% of the planet's ocean, lands and freshwater over the next decade. To contribute to that goal, TNC intends to conserve more than 10% of the world's ocean area by 2030. Working in 76 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

