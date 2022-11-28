5WPR Impact Team Announces Partnership with NYC-based Non-Profit Organization Henry Street Settlement

Henry Street Settlement's mission is to open doors of opportunity for Lower East Side residents and other New Yorkers. 5WPR is representing Henry Street Settlement pro bono.

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today the new 5W Impact team will be partnering with Henry Street Settlement, a nonprofit social service agency in the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City. The 5W Impact team is an employee-driven initiative to offer pro bono services and promote volunteerism for staff-nominated causes. Henry Street Settlement, which provides social services, arts programs and health care services to New Yorkers of all ages, aligns with the team's mission of making a greater community impact.

Over the fourth quarter, the 5W Impact team will be working alongside Henry Street Settlement to promote the agency and its programs including the NYCHA Arts Initiative, Community Response Team, Mentoring and Nurturing (M.A.N.) program and more. 5W will also be working to improve Henry Street Settlement's digital and social media strategies.

"Henry Street Settlement is a deeply impactful organization that has served New York's Lower East Side for decades," said 5WPR Co-CEO Matthew Caiola. "The 5W Impact Team is thrilled to be working alongside such a great organization and we look forward to supporting them with our best media and social media teams."

"Henry Street Settlement has been helping New Yorkers for over 125 years" said Barbara Kancelbaum at Henry Street Settlement. "We are honored to work with the 5W Impact team to promote all of the meaningful work our agency does to support our community."

About Henry Street Settlement

Henry Street Settlement opens doors of opportunity for Lower East Side residents and other New Yorkers through social services, arts, and health care programs. Founded in 1893, the organization is distinguished by its commitment to listening to and learning from its neighbors—and then acting to meet the most pressing needs of our community. The Settlement offers more than 50 programs to people off all ages in the areas of Employment & Education, Transitional & Supportive Housing, Health & Wellness, Senior Services, and Visual and Performing Arts.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 275 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian nearly 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

