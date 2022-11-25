ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS

Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Total net assets of the Fund on September 30, 2022 were $872,213,880 as compared with $903,758,607 on  June 30, 2022 and $1,119,559,569 on September 30, 2021. On September 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.12 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021





Total Net Assets

$872,213,880

$903,758,607

$1,119,559,569

NAV Per Share

$10.12

$10.48

$12.98

Shares Outstanding          

86,229,677

86,229,677

86,229,677

For the period July 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,430,202 or $0.17 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(29,030,797) or $(0.33) per share for the same period.


Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2022

First Quarter

      Ended

June 30, 2022

Second Quarter

      Ended

September 30, 2021





Total Net Investment                    

$14,430,202

$14,144,937

$14,120,459

   Income  




Per Share

$0.17

$0.16

$0.16





Total Net Realized/

$(29,030,797)

$(130,128,069)

$(5,787,757)

   Unrealized Loss




Per Share

$(0.33)

$(1.51)

$(0.07)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliancebernstein-global-high-income-fund-inc-reports-second-quarter-earnings-301687313.html

SOURCE AB Global High Income Fund, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.