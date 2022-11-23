Purdue University and GlobalFoundries Partner to Strengthen Research and Development, Semiconductor Education

Multifaceted collaboration to include joint R&D programs in partnership with Purdue students and faculty
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. and MALTA, N.Y., Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdue University, a public university with leading semiconductor workforce development and R&D programs, and GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF), a global leader in feature-rich semiconductor manufacturing, today announced a new strategic partnership to strengthen and expand collaboration on semiconductor research and education.
Earlier this year, Purdue launched the first large-scale comprehensive semiconductor degrees program in the United States, with a set of innovative, interdisciplinary degrees and credentials in semiconductors and microelectronics. GF Chief Technology Officer Gregg Bartlett is an inaugural member of Purdue's Semiconductor Degrees Leadership Board, which advises on the program and its curriculum. The area is among the critical topics under Purdue's Next Moves, strategic initiatives that advance the university's competitive advantage.
Purdue University is a top public research institution developing practical solutions to today's toughest challenges. Ranked in each of the last five years as one of the 10 Most Innovative universities in the United States by U.S. News & World Report, Purdue delivers world-changing research and out-of-this-world discovery. Committed to hands-on and online, real-world learning, Purdue offers a transformative education to all. Committed to affordability and accessibility, Purdue has frozen tuition and most fees at 2012-13 levels, enabling more students than ever to graduate debt-free. See how Purdue never stops in the persistent pursuit of the next giant leap at https://stories.purdue.edu
GlobalFoundries (GF) is one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers. GF is redefining innovation and semiconductor manufacturing by developing and delivering feature-rich process technology solutions that provide leadership performance in pervasive high growth markets. GF offers a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With a talented and diverse workforce and an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF is a trusted technology source to its worldwide customers. For more information, visit www.gf.com.
©GlobalFoundries Inc., GF, GlobalFoundries, the GF logos and other GF marks are trademarks of GlobalFoundries Inc. Or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. GF undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless require by law.
View original content:
SOURCE GlobalFoundries (GF)