Sikich Expands in Chicago with Acquisition of O'Malley & Kwit

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sikich announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire the operating assets of O'Malley & Kwit LLC, a specialized tax firm based in Chicago.

"Continuing to expand our practice in the Chicago market is a priority for Sikich," said Tom Krehbiel, partner at Sikich and leader of the firm's CPA practice. "Adding the O'Malley & Kwit team strengthens our tax capabilities and enhances the foundation for us to continue to scale in this key market."

O'Malley & Kwit is a full-service accounting firm that specializes in providing tax compliance, analysis and planning services to privately held companies, hedge funds and high net worth individuals. The firm offers accounting and attestation support as well as U.S. compliance related to foreign investment and entity structure guidance.

"The benefits of joining the Sikich team are two-fold: we're able to offer clients a breadth of new and advanced services, and provide expanded growth opportunities to our employees," said William Kwit and Patrick O'Malley, partners at O'Malley & Kwit. "This additional set of tools and opportunities will allow our clients and employees to thrive in this dynamic landscape."

The O'Malley & Kwit team will join Sikich's downtown Chicago office. The transaction is scheduled to close on November 30.

