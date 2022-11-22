HARBOR WHOLESALE ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MTC DISTRIBUTING CO.

LACEY, Wash, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harbor Wholesale, the Northwest's top family-owned, independent distributor, acquired Modesto, CA-based MTC Distributing Co. The combined 200 years of market leadership forms the premier customer-focused and family-owned distribution company on the West Coast. Justin Erickson, Harbor Foods' CEO and 4th generation owner, states, "this is an incredible opportunity to bring our family companies together into the 4th generation and beyond, maintaining and enhancing the culture that's made MTC and Harbor successful for a century. MTC celebrated 100 years in 2021, and Harbor will join them in 2023. We look forward to entering our next 100 years with an incredible team of industry professionals who share common values and a similar obsession with our customers' success."

(PRNewsfoto/Harbor Foods Group) (PRNewswire)

200 years of market leadership forms the premier customer-focused & family-owned distribution company on the West Coast

Tom Eakin, CEO & 3rd generation owner of MTC Distributing said, "with the industry constantly evolving; we are taking the opportunity to bring two like-minded, independent companies together. I trust Harbor to carry on the MTC legacy and provide the solutions our retail and foodservice customers need today and into the future. Harbor's extensive experience in foodservice, branded programs, fresh foods, and innovative marketing and technology will allow our incredible team to bring even greater value to our customers."

The combined companies operate four distribution centers on the West Coast, servicing customers from the Canadian border to just north of L.A., CA. With more than $1 Billion of collective purchasing power, Harbor and MTC are well equipped to offer competitive programs to customers while generating strong returns to reinvest in facilities, technology, and innovative solutions for our customers.

MTC Distributing will remain independently operated in Modesto, with the current leadership team in place. Tom Eakin remains with the new company in an advisory capacity to ensure a smooth transition and continued commitment to team members and customers.

About Harbor Wholesale

Founded in 1923, Harbor Wholesale is dedicated to supporting the local entrepreneurs that provide jobs in their communities, bring convenience to busy lives, and invite us all to experience life around the table. Every day. Harbor is proud to have received one of the coveted 2022 Washington's Best Workplaces Awards, as well as one of Washington's Fastest-growing Private Companies. As the largest independent 4th generation family-owned distributor in the west, Harbor Wholesale now employs over 800 team members, and serves over 6,000 convenience stores, independent grocers, and quick-serve restaurants with a great selection of products. These include Harbor-owned brands held under Real Fresh Brands™, such as Mountain Fresh™, Via Vita Pizza®, Split Shift®, Watertown Craft Roasted®, Mein Street®, and Skippers®. Harbor Wholesale operates distribution centers in Lacey, WA, Portland, OR, Roseburg, OR, and the newly added Modesto, CA. Harbor Wholesale is a subsidiary of Harbor Foods. For additional information, please visit us at harborwholesale.com or harborfoods.com.

Harbor Wholesale is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein.

About MTC Distributing Co.

In 1921, Herbert P. Eakin founded Modesto Tobacco Company. A little over ten years later, William, Herbert's son, took over the business and renamed the company Modesto Tobacco and Candy. In 1986, the business was purchased by William's son, Tom Eakin. Tom renamed the company MTC Distributing to reflect the significant growth in various categories. After 100 years in Modesto, MTC is looking forward to beginning a new chapter by staying true to what made them one of the largest independent distributors west of the Mississippi—remaining open to innovation, keeping the prices and products competitive, and putting the customers' satisfaction first. For additional information, please visit us at mtcdistributing.com.

Contact

Taber Lee, Director of Marketing

Taber.Lee@harborfoods.com

(800).624.3614 ext.1363

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Harbor Wholesale