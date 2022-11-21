XT.COM Lists GGCM in Its MAIN+Defi Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM , the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of GGCM on its platform in the Main Zone. Both GGCM/BUSD and GGCM/BNB trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 07:00 (UTC).

About GGCM

GGCM is a TRC-20 token on the TRON Chain with a total supply of 500,000,000,000 (500 billion). GGCM aims to stabilize investments and revolutionize remittances by tokenizing gold using their GGC Payment financial services for fiat on-ramp and off-ramp features. Those interested in using the GGC Payment card would be required to hold GGCM tokens.

GGCM minimizes investment risks by holding gold reserves in banks proportionate to 30% of initial value of tokens in circulation. GGCM mining revenue is divided into shares and will be launched as rental NFTs on the GGCM platform. Investors can rent GGCM NFTs to earn shares from mining profits.

About Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining & GGC Payment

GGCM, short for Gold Guaranteed Coin Mining, provides a unique remittance ecosystem that brings the gold standard back by utilizing digital cryptocurrency payment rails and their very own GGC Payment Card. Direct P2P remittances can be done, making exchanging funds easy for both B2B and B2C purposes. Users can remit funds directly using GGC Payment to meet their everyday requirements such as purchasing groceries, dining out, or shopping. The GGCM Project recently received the Next Best Project 2022 award at the Crypto Expo Dubai in October.

A portion of the company's profits are used to purchase gold certificates from various banks worldwide, making the GGCM ecosystem perfect for any investor who is interested in participating in both the gold or cryptocurrency markets. A schedule displaying the systematic backing of gold certificates in relation to the GGCM token vesting schedule will be available.

GGC Payment is a platform that effectively addresses the shortcomings of a centralized financial system. Utilizing multiple Liquidity providers can effectively reduce any potential risk of failure and increase the decentralized state of the whole GGC Payment ecosystem. Client data for the financial GGC Payment services are stored on different servers worldwide, effectively increasing security by partitioning sensitive data for secure storage.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both GGCM and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in GGCM trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://ggcm.io/

Whitepaper: https://online.fliphtml5.com/ojmqr/iesn/#p=1

Twitter: https://twitter.com/GGCMOfficial

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/wGKsC62bp9

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFGxNRlka_Y

Telegram: https://t.me/GGCMining

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace , our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM crypto exchange also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

View original content:

SOURCE XT.com