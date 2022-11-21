XT.COM Lists APTS in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM, the world's first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of APTS on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2) and the APTS/USDT trading pair will be open for trading from 2022-11-21 06:00 (UTC).

Users can deposit APTS for trading at 2022-11-20 06:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for APTS will open at 2022-11-22 06:00 (UTC)

About APTS

APTS is a BEP-20 token deployed on Binance Smart Chain and the current digital asset being listed on XT.COM since the APTS coin, native asset to SudoChain, has yet to be available due to its pending mainnet launch. Sudochain proposes to employ APTS as collateral in DeFi lending markets, NFT marketplaces, purchase products and services, and used to pay transaction fees. The total supply of APTS is 100,000,000 (100 million). Audits have been done by both Techrate and Auditorium Solidity while a dummy explorer has already been deployed.

Users can currently stake their BEP-20 APTS tokens on the SudoChain staking app to receive a maximum APY of 200% when choosing the 360-day lock period. Other alternative options involving a shorter lock period are also available. Both APTS and GET tokens are currently available on PancakeSwap.

About SudoChain

SudoChain is a community-driven blockchain platform that is EVM-compatible and adopts the PoS protocol. Similar to other layer 1 chains, SudoChain also focuses on interoperability by acting as a bridge to other chains. Currently, Sudochain has partnered with LoopNetwork. SudoChain uses premium features from Relume, a service that enables ongoing updates and optimizations for websites without the need of a web developer on its platform to maintain optimum web performance.

This Layer-1 blockchain is coded in MOVE, a programming language developed by Facebook for the purpose of powering their DIEM blockchain, Facebook's defunct digital currency project.

XT.com will continue to further strengthen its battle-hardened crypto listing strategies to improve the trading options for all of its users. Deposit, trading, and withdrawal options will be available live and colored for both APTS and XT holders. Everyone is encouraged to indulge in APTS trading seamlessly anytime, anywhere without any limitations. As promised, XT.COM will continue welcoming projects for crypto listings and achieve parallel growth with them.

Website: https://www.thesudochain.com/

Whitepaper: https://t.me/sudochain/34187

Twitter: https://mobile.twitter.com/sudochainapt

Telegram: https://t.me/sudochain

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

