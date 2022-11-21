Healthgrades Awards MemorialCare Hospitals from Los Angeles to Orange County Total of 44 Specialty Awards

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Medical Center, and Orange Coast Medical Center were recognized with specialty health excellence awards by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

"Everyone at MemorialCare is tremendously proud that each of our hospitals received numerous 2022 Healthgrades specialty awards," says Barry Arbuckle, President and CEO, MemorialCare. "This recognition is a tribute to the commitment our physicians, nurses, and hospital staff have to our patients who are consistently focused on highest quality care and best clinical outcomes."

Saddleback Medical Center was recognized for Excellence Awards for gastrointestinal care, gastrointestinal surgery, pulmonary care, and critical care. In addition to these awards, Saddleback Medical Center placed in the top 5% for overall gastrointestinal services, gastrointestinal surgery, and gastrointestinal medical treatment, top 10% for overall pulmonary services, and was recognized for seven five-star awards in various specialties.

"We are proud of Saddleback for their ranking among the 100 best for gastrointestinal care and gastrointestinal surgery," says Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare's Saddleback Medical Center. "Receiving these awards further demonstrates that our physicians and clinicians are committed to putting the care of our patients and their safety first."

Long Beach Medical Center was recognized for Excellence Awards for joint replacement and prostate surgery. Long Beach Medical Center also placed in the top 10% for joint replacement and prostate surgery and was recognized for 10 five-star awards in various specialties. Orange Coast Medical Center was recognized for six five-star awards in various specialties, including hip fracture treatment for the tenth year in a row.

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital's quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

About MemorialCare

MemorialCare, a nonprofit health system, listed among the nation's Best Health Systems and Best Workplaces, has over 200 care locations including leading hospitals—Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, Orange Coast Medical Center in Fountain Valley, Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach; MemorialCare Medical Group and Greater Newport Physicians; Seaside Health Plan; and numerous outpatient health, imaging, surgery, urgent care, breast health and dialysis centers throughout Orange and Los Angeles counties.

