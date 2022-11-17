Milliman analysis: Competitive pension risk transfer buyout rate rises 70 basis points to 100.8% during October

Competitive bidding process saves about 2.1% of buyout costs as of October 31

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., a premier global consulting and actuarial firm, today announced the latest results of its Milliman Pension Buyout Index (MPBI). As the Pension Risk Transfer (PRT) market continues to grow, it has become increasingly important to monitor the annuity market for plan sponsors that are considering transferring retiree pension obligations to an insurer.

The competitive bidding process is estimated to save plan sponsors about 2.1% of PRT costs as of October 31

During October, the estimated cost to transfer retiree pension risk to an insurer in a competitive bidding process increased from 100.1% of a plan's total liabilities to 100.8% of those liabilities. That means the estimated retiree PRT cost is now 100.8% of the plans' retiree accumulated benefit obligation. During the same time period, the average annuity purchase cost across all insurers in our index decreased, from 103.1% to 102.9%. The competitive bidding process is estimated to save plan sponsors about 2.1% of PRT costs as of October 31, down from 3.0% at the end of September.

"The competitive retiree buyout cost remains above 100%, which translates to the same potential factors we saw last month in terms of interest rate risk and capacity," said Mary Leong, a consulting actuary with Milliman and co-author of the MPBI. "After the Fed hiked interest rates another 75 basis points on November 2—the sixth increase for 2022—we'll see if this trend continues or if annuity purchase rates catch up with the increase we've seen in average accounting discount rates."

The MPBI uses the FTSE Above Median AA Curve, along with annuity purchase composite interest rates from eight insurers, to estimate the competitive and average costs of a PRT annuity de-risking strategy. Individual plan annuity buyouts can vary based on plan size, complexity, and competitive landscape.

To view the complete Milliman Pension Buyout Index, go to https://www.milliman.com/mpbi. To receive regular updates with Milliman's pension buyout analysis, contact us at pensionbuyout@milliman.com.

