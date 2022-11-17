Focus Brands Announces Brendan Berg as Senior Vice President of Operations for Restaurant Brands

Industry veteran brings decades of experience and operations expertise to Focus Brands' leadership team

ATLANTA, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Brands®, parent company of iconic brands including Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, McAlister's Deli®, Moe's Southwest Grill® and Schlotzsky's®, announced today that Brendan Berg is joining the company as its new Senior Vice President of Operations for the Restaurant Category. With almost 40 years spent in the restaurant industry working his way up from team member to executive leadership, Brendan's forward-thinking strategies have driven operational performance and profitability on a global scale.

Brendan Berg, Senior Vice President of Operations - Restaurant Category (PRNewswire)

"As a seasoned executive in the QSR industry, Brendan brings a wealth of knowledge and a track record of success to Focus Brands," said Shelley Harris, Restaurant Category President. "We're confident that his ability to lead high-performing teams and achieve operational excellence across our family of brands will play a vital role in our continued successful journey forward."

As Senior Vice President of Operations, Brendan will lead the restaurant category operations team, which is primarily focused on providing efficient operations solutions, increasing unit-level profitability and enhancing the guest experience across all seven brands in the Focus Brands portfolio.

Brendan joins Focus Brands from Church's Chicken where he served as Senior Vice President of U.S. Franchise Operations and Global Operations Services, overseeing all aspects of franchise operations and introducing efficient restaurant management systems globally. Prior to joining Church's Chicken, Brendan spent nearly three decades at Burger King working in learning and development, training and field support across Burger King's domestic and international restaurants.

About Focus Brands

Atlanta-based Focus Brands® is a leading developer of global multi-channel foodservice brands. Focus Brands, through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 6,400 restaurants, cafes, ice cream shoppes, and bakeries in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and over 55 foreign countries under the Auntie Anne's®, Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Jamba®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, McAlister's Deli®, and Schlotzsky's® brand names, as well as the Seattle's Best Coffee® brand on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

Contact:

Taylor Gill

tgill@focusbrands.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Focus Brands