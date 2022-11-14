Ever-Glory Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NANJING, China, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ever-Glory") (NASDAQ: EVK), a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider, reported its financial results today for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ever-Glory, said, "During the third quarter, we maintained our focus on developing the retail business through our multi-brand strategy and store network optimization initiative, while improving our wholesale business by upgrading customer portfolio and enhancing our account receivables."

"During the third quarter of 2022, our retail brands continue to attract new customers and retain existing customers by focusing on design, quality and value," Mr. Kang continued. "Following the remodeling or relocation of 29 stores during 2022, we operated a nationwide network of 774 stores as of September 30, 2022."

"Looking at our wholesale business, we maintained focus on upgrading customer portfolio to reduce credit risk and improve margin in light of weak micro-environment and enhancing our account receivables. Going forward, we'll implement a stricter client evaluation system and remain diligent in our account receivables collection. We believe the enduring strength of our wholesale business will support its long-term profitability," Mr. Kang concluded.

Mr. Jason Jiansong Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Ever-Glory, added, "The third quarter results are coupled with our ability to increase operating leverage. Going forward, we remain confidence in the long-term prospects of our business and we will continue implementing our margin enhancement and cost control measures to further strengthen the profitability of our business."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total sales for the third quarter of 2022 were $106.4 million, an increase of 12.7% from $94.4 million in the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily driven by a 33.0% increase in our wholesale business, partially offset by a 26.4% decrease in retail business.

Sales for the Company's wholesale division increased by 33.0% to $82.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $62.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily attributable to increased sales in Mainland China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, and other European markets partially offset for decreased sales in Japan and the United States.

Sales for the Company's branded fashion apparel retail division decreased by 26.4% to $23.7 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $32.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in same-store sales. The Company operated 774 retail stores as of September 30, 2022, compared with 893 retail stores as of September 30, 2021,.

Total gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 30.9% to $16.0 million, compared with $23.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Total gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 15.1% from 24.6% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the wholesale business increased by 2.4% to $10.5 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $10.2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 decreased to 12.6% from 16.4% for the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the retail business decreased by 57.0% to $6.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2021. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2022 was 23.6% compared to 40.3% for the third quarter of 2021.

Selling expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 11.4% to $12.8 million, or 12.0% of total sales, compared with $14.4 million, or 15.3% of total sales for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease was attributable to the decreased average salaries and decreased business trips.

General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 1.7% to $9.3 million, or 8.7% of total sales, compared with $9.5 million, or 10.0% of total sales for the third quarter of 2021. The decrease was attributable to the decreased publicity expense and the depreciation of RMB.

Loss from operations was $6.1 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.7 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2022, Ever-Glory had approximately $32.2 million of cash and cash equivalents, compared with approximately $56.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Ever-Glory had working capital of approximately $41.6 million as of September 30, 2022, and outstanding bank loans of approximately $63.4 million as of September 30, 2022.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14, 2022(7:00 p.m. Beijing Time on November 14, 2022). Listeners can access the conference call by dialing +1-877-704-4453 or +1-201-389-0920 and using the access code 13734457. The conference call will also be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed at the Company's website at http://www.everglorygroup.com.

A replay of the call will be available from 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 14 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 21 by calling +1-844-512-2921 or +1-412-317-6671 with pin number 13734457.

About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Based in Nanjing, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a retailer of branded fashion apparel and a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese apparel Company listed on the American Stock Exchange (now named as NYSE MKT) in July 2008 and then transferred to The NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers apparel to woman in China under its own brands "La go go", "Velwin" and "idole". Ever-Glory is also a leading global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on middle-to-high end casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear brands. Ever-Glory services a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a complete set of supply chain management services, including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the "Company") are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the Company's future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. The forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company's products and offerings, development and expansion of the Company's wholesale and retail operations, the Company's continued access to capital, currency exchange rate fluctuation and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results the Company achieves (including, without limitation, the results stemming from the future implementation of the Company's strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein) may differ materially from those contemplated by any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control). These statements are based on management's current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully review the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents that the Company files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)





September 30,

2022



December 31,

2021

ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 32,177



$ 56,573

Restricted cash



39,706





40,768

Trading securities



2,189





3,251

Accounts receivable, net



79,875





69,859

Inventories



49,038





63,841

Advances on inventory purchases



4,260





8,179

Value added tax receivable



2,144





1,693

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



6,049





6,345

Amounts due from related parties



-





220

Total Current Assets



215,438





250,729



















NON-CURRENT ASSETS















Equity security investment



4,566





5,682

Intangible assets, net



4,211





4,794

Property and equipment, net



31,148





36,340

Operating lease right-of-use assets



38,905





50,077

Deferred tax assets



768





899

Other non-current assets



3,520





784

Total Non-Current Assets



83,118





98,576

TOTAL ASSETS

$ 298,556



$ 349,305



















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES















Bank loans

$ 63,360



$ 68,992

Accounts payable



59,894





67,930

Accounts payable and other payables – related parties



2,907





1,332

Other payables and accrued liabilities



14,166





18,531

Value added and other taxes payable



842





999

Income tax payable



1,107





334

Current operating lease liabilities



31,538





41,633

Total Current Liabilities



173,814





199,751







Non-current operating lease liabilities



7,538





8,596

TOTAL LIABILITIES



181,352





208,347







COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 9)































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Common stock ($0.001 par value, authorized 50,000,000 shares, 14,818,006

and 14,655,926 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022,

respectively, 14,812,312 and 14,664,978 issued and outstanding as of

December 31, 2021, respectively)



15





15

Additional paid-in capital



3,670





3,660

Retained earnings



99,398





108,210

Statutory reserve



21,245





21,245

Treasury stock (at cost,162,080 and 147,334 shares at September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively)



(400)





(363)

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(6,724)





8,191



















Total Equity



117,204





140,958

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 298,556



$ 349,305



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)









Three months ended



Nine months ended





September 30,



September 30,





2022



2021



2022



2021

NET SALES

$ 106,437



$ 94,406



$ 235,022



$ 225,776

COST OF SALES



90,390





71,196





181,194





161,738



































GROSS PROFIT



16,047





23,210





53,828





64,038



































OPERATING EXPENSES































Selling expenses



12,792





14,443





38,153





44,495

General and administrative expenses



9,306





9,467





21,821





24,980

Total Operating Expenses



22,098





23,910





59,974





69,475



































LOSS FROM OPERATIONS



(6,051)





(700)





(6,146)





(5,437)



































OTHER (EXPENSES) INCOME































Interest income



22





176





299





928

Interest expense



(524)





(1,218)





(1,458)





(1,909)

Government subsidy



192





340





397





842

(Loss) gain from changes in fair values of investments



(915)





(123)





(1,587)





2,151

Other income



317





253





885





1,027

Total Other (Expenses) Income, Net



(908)





(572)





(1,464)





3,039



































LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX EXPENSE



(6,959)





(1,272)





(7,610)





(2,398)





Income tax benefit (expense)



835





(1,945)





(1,203)





(3,759)





NET LOSS

$ (6,124)



$ (3,217)



$ (8,813)



$ (6,157)





Foreign currency translation (loss) gain



(6,336)





(1,061)





(14,915)





1,020





COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

$ (12,460)





(4,278)



$ (23,728)



$ (5,137)





































































LOSS PER SHARE































Basic and diluted

$ (0.41)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.59)



$ (0.42)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding,

basic and diluted



14,817,053





14,811,073





14,815,077





14,810,585



EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EQUITY (Unaudited) (In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)















































































































Common Stock

Additional





Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Amounts





other due from



Shares

Amount

paid-in

Treasury

Unrestricted

Statutory

comprehensive

related

Total equity

capital stock reserve income (loss) party Balance at

January 1, 2022

14,812,312

$ 15

$ 3,660

$ (363)

$ 108,210

$ 21,245

$ 8,191

$ -

$ 140,958 Stock issued

for compensation

2,042



-



5



-



-



-



-



-



5 Net loss

-



-



-



-



(5,089)



-



-



-



(5,089) Repurchase of

14,746 shares of

common stock

-



-



-



(37)









-



-



-



(37) Foreign currency

translation loss





































(836)









(836) Balance at

March 31, 2022

14,814,354

$ 15

$ 3,665

$ (400)

$ 103,121

$ 21,245

$ 7,355

$ -

$ 135,001 Net income

-



-



-



-



2,400



-



-



-



2,400 Foreign currency

translation loss





































(7,743)









(7,743) Balance at

June 30, 2022

14,814,354

$ 15

$ 3,665

$ (400)

$ 105,521

$ 21,245

$ (388)



-

$ 129,658 Stock issued

for compensation

3,652



-



5



-



-



-



-



-



5 Net loss

-



-



-



-



(6,123)



-



-



-



(6,123) Foreign currency

translation loss





































(6,336)









(6,336) Balance at

September 30, 2022

14,818,006

$ 15

$ 3,670

$ (400)

$ 99,398

$ 21,245

$ (6,724)

$ -

$ 117,204

























































Common Stock

Additional





Retained Earnings

Accumulated

Amounts



other due from



Shares

Amount

paid-in

Treasury

Unrestricted

Statutory

comprehensive

related

Total equity capital stock reserve income party Balance at

January 1, 2021

14,809,160

$ 15

$ 3,650

$ -

$ 109,171

$ 20,376

$ 4,590

$ (3,353)

$ 134,449 Stock issued

for compensation

1,500



-



5



-



-



-



-



-



5 Net loss

-



-



-



-



(1,170)



-



-



-



(1,170) Net cash received

from related

party under

counter guarantee agreement -



-



-



-



-



-



-



379



379 Foreign currency

translation adjustment





































(1,352)









(1,352) Balance at

March 31, 2021

14,810,660

$ 15

$ 3,655

$ -

$ 108,001

$ 20,376

$ 3,238

$ (2,974)

$ 132,311 Net loss

-



-



-



-



(1,771)



-



-



-



(1,771) Transfer to

reserve

-



-



-



-



-



-



-



-



- Net cash

received from

related party under

counter guarantee

agreement -



-



-



-



-



-



-



386



386 Foreign currency

translation adjustment





































3,434









3,434 Balance at

June 30, 2021

14,810,660

$ 15

$ 3,655

$ -

$ 106,230

$ 20,376

$ 6,672

$ (2,588)

$ 134,360 Stock issued for

compensation

1,652



-



5



-



-



-



-



-



5 Net loss

-



-



-



-



(3,217)



-



-



-



(3,217) Net cash received

from related party under

counter guarantee agreement -



-



-



-



-



-



-



313



313 Foreign currency

translation adjustment





































(1,062)









(1,062) Balance at

September 30, 2021

14,812,312

$ 15

$ 3,660

$ -

$ 103,013

$ 20,376

$ 5,610

$ (2,275)

$ 130,399

EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share and per share data or otherwise stated)













Nine Months Ended





September 30,

2022



September 30,

2021

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net loss

$ (8,813)





(6,157)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization



5,256





4,384

Loss from sale of property and equipment



141





590

Provision of bad debt allowance



3,943





676

Provision for obsolete inventories



5,296





842

Changes in fair value of trading securities



1,010





(200)

Changes in fair value of investments



577





(1,951)

Deferred income tax



42





644

Stock-based compensation



10





10

Changes in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



(20,334)





(8,614)

Inventories



4,353





(13,949)

Value added tax receivable



(671)





(1,235)

Other receivables and prepaid expenses



(434)





(1,096)

Advances on inventory purchases



3,317





586

Amounts due from related parties



211





(1,514)

Accounts payable



229





5,930

Accounts payable and other payables- related parties



1,779





(3,204)

Other payables and accrued liabilities



(5,124)





(3,332)

Value added and other taxes payable



891





(360)

Income tax payable



(81)





831

Net cash used in operating activities



(8,402)





(27,119)





































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES















Purchases of property and equipment and intangible asset



(3,645)





(5,109)

Net proceeds from sale (purchase) of trading securities



52





(1,077)

Investment payment of other non-current assets



(3,028)





(773)

Net cash used in investing activities



(6,621)





(6,959)





































CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES















Proceeds from bank loans



56,018





56,110

Repayment of bank loans



(54,504)





(54,565)

Repurchase of common stock



(37)





-

Net collection of amounts due from related party (equity)



-





1,630

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,477





3,175



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH



(11,912)





693



















NET DECREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



(25,458)





(30,211)



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



97,341





121,723



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 71,883



$ 91,512



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within their

consolidated balance sheets:

































Cash and Cash Equivalents



32,177





48,336

Restricted cash



39,706





43,176





$ 71,883



$ 91,512

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:















Cash paid during the period for:















Interest

$ 1,458



$ 1,909

Income taxes

$ 1,175



$ 2,272

SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULE OF NON-CASH ACTIVITIES:















Common stock issued for compensation

$ 10



$ 10



View original content:

SOURCE EVER-GLORY INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC