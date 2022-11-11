THE INAUGURAL DUBAI ESPORTS FESTIVAL 2022 KICKS OFF AT EXPO CITY DUBAI

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the inaugural Dubai Esports Festival (DEF 2022) was inaugurated by His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications. The 12-day DEF 2022 is being hosted by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) in partnership with VSPN, a global leader in esports activities and solutions, and presenting partner du.

The Festival kicked off with the oversubscribed Initiate Summit, a two-day groundbreaking B2B knowledge and networking platform for esports and gaming industry professionals, developers and creatives.

Held in collaboration with Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and Dubai Media City, a member of TECOM Group, the event's Knowledge Partner, Initiate Summit saw more than 1,000 registrations. The Summit highlights Dubai's role in championing the creative industry through various incentives for international talent and organisations in the emirate. Gaming developers and publishers, esports organisation founders, solution providers, marketers and members of the gaming media, made up the Initiate Summit's impressive line-up of over 60 speakers discussing current trends, emerging gaming technologies, investment opportunities and consumer behaviour among various topics.

In line with Dubai's position as a hub for innovation, DEF 2022 is set to be the most exciting esports and gaming event in the Middle East and includes the PUBG Global Championship 2022, GameExpo & PopConME, Initiate Summit, Wegz live in concert, regional tournaments and Minecraft Esports Schools Clash.

