CMA CGM Group and APL announce Thanksgiving food donations for hundreds of U.S. troops and their families

Meal box donations by the CMA CGM Group, in partnership with subsidiary APL, will provide approximately 2,300 Thanksgiving meals for junior enlisted U.S. service members and their families.

Boxes to be distributed at key USO Centers on major military installments in the Metropolitan Washington DC-Baltimore region.

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, and American President Lines (APL), the Group subsidiary dedicated to serving the U.S. government and its military, announced today their partnership with the United Service Organizations (USO) to provide 575 Thanksgiving meal boxes to junior enlisted U.S. military members and their families.

Working closely with the USO to benefit U.S troops

In coordination with USO National Capital District (USO-NCD)'s Turkeys for Troops program, the donated meal boxes will be distributed at major military installments across the Washington-Baltimore metro area in several key USO-NCD Centers. These meal boxes are a way to show gratitude for the sacrifices our service members and their families make every day.

The food boxes donated by CMA CGM and APL are part of the Group's third annual Giving Across America Thanksgiving initiative.

Giving Across America to assist U.S. families throughout the nation

The CMA CGM Group announced earlier this week it will donate and distribute thousands of all-natural and antibiotic-free turkeys to families in need in Los Angeles, Calif., Brooklyn, N.Y., Nashville, Tenn., Norfolk, Va., Houston, Texas, and Savannah, Ga. The Group's Giving Across America holiday initiative is projected to serve approximately 130,000* people this Thanksgiving.

Nick Fafoutis, Executive Vice President of American President Lines, stated, "APL is a proud supporter of our U.S. military and is honored to be a provider of shipping and logistics for the U.S. government. We are grateful for the many years of service we have provided to U.S. military commitments around the world, and there is no better way to share our gratitude than through a Thanksgiving meal. It is our privilege to donate and distribute these food boxes as our way of extending a heartfelt thank-you this Thanksgiving holiday."

Lisa Marie Riggins, USO-NCD's Executive Director, said, "We are so thankful to CMA CGM and APL for generously supporting our Turkeys for Troops program and helping us distribute meal boxes to our troops and their families. During the holiday season, it is especially important that we all take the time to give back to those who serve our country in uniform."

About CMA CGM

Led by Rodolphe Saadé, the CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, serves more than 420 ports around the world across 5 continents, with a fleet of 583 vessels. The Group transported 22 million TEU containers (twenty-foot equivalent units) in 2021. With its subsidiary CEVA Logistics, a global logistics player which transported 474,000 tons of air cargo and more than 21 million tons of inland freight, and its air cargo division CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the CMA CGM Group is constantly innovating to provide customers a comprehensive and increasingly efficient offering, thanks to new shipping, inland, air freight and logistics solutions.

Firmly committed to the energy transition in shipping and a pioneer in its use of alternative fuels, the CMA CGM Group has set a Net Zero-Carbon target for 2050.

Each year, via the CMA CGM Foundation, the Group supports thousands of children as part of its efforts to promote education for all and equal opportunities. The CMA CGM Foundation also intervenes in humanitarian crises requiring an emergency response by calling on the Group's shipping and logistics expertise to deliver humanitarian supplies around the world.

Present in 160 countries through its network of more than 400 offices and 750 warehouses, the Group employs 150,000 people worldwide, including 2,900 in Marseille where its head office is located. Learn more at cmacgm-group.com.

About APL

American President Lines, LLC (APL) is a subsidiary of the CMA CGM Group. APL has been a trusted partner to the U.S. government for ocean transportation and in-country logistics for nearly 175 years. With its fleet of nine U.S. flagged vessels, the company offers secure and efficient services to key foreign military locations, which include four weekly U.S. flag services linking North America to Asia, the Mediterranean, Africa, the Middle East and Guam.

*At 1.00 to 1.25 pounds per serving, a 14- to 16-pound turkey provides approximately 13 protein servings per bird (130,000 servings for 10,000 turkeys + hot meals and food boxes in select cities).

