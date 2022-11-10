Unqork Unveils Codeless as a Service

Two new releases, Unqork OS and Codeless Data Experiences, will support Codeless as a Service with a focus on extensibility and data functionality

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork , the leader of codeless architecture software development, today announced their vision for the future of software: Codeless as a Service. Codeless as a Service allows enterprise customers to seamlessly build, run and manage next generation software – with a single open data definition. Unqork customers can achieve a secure, multi-cloud codeless architecture for applications that provide usability, extensibility, upgradability, portability, reliability and more. As a result, customers are able to create future-proof software applications that unlock substantial productivity gains with a faster proof of value than traditional coding.

In support of Codeless as a Service, Unqork unveiled two major investments in the evolution of its codeless platform, Unqork OS and Codeless Data Experiences. Both releases will meet the evolving needs of enterprise customers looking for easier ways to manage software applications, with a focus on integrability and data functionality.

"As we look to the future of software development, we're picking up where the serverless movement left off and continuing on the journey of abstraction and empowering enterprises to build, run and manage their applications without having to think about the underlying code," said Gary Hoberman, CEO and Founder, Unqork. "Codeless as a Service allows customers to create technology with the security, scalability, usability and extensibility that they need, all while simultaneously uniting their business and technology teams, improving developer productivity and reimagining the customer experience."

Unqork OS

Unqork OS is the next generation of the codeless platform that empowers customers with the tools to build powerful, performant and secure enterprise software and consumer-grade experiences. Driven to expand the possibilities of what customers can build, Unqork OS will unlock the next evolution of Codeless as a Service development. Core features of Unqork OS will focus on providing robust, powerful capabilities. These include:

High-Performance Engine & Rules Orchestration: executes complex business logic for more optimized use cases that require high volumes of user content, business logic and data transactions.

Embedded Unqork: gives creators the ability to embed Unqork applications picture in picture within existing technology ecosystems to deliver a seamless end-user experience.

Self-Service Styling: provides UI tooling that empowers consumer-grade, pixel-perfect, branded digital experiences with design and accessibility in mind.

Extensible Component Architecture: enhances creator personalization and control over their application with decomposed, reusable components that they create themselves.

Codeless Data Experiences

In addition to Unqork OS, Unqork introduced its new Codeless Data Experiences, a world class approach to data-first application development on the Unqork platform. The Codeless Data Experiences include platform features that will enhance data-centric innovations with increased usability so that users can shape, scale, validate and migrate their application data. Features of the Codeless Data Experiences will be incrementally available to Unqork users, with extended features made available over time. These features include:

Bring Your Own Schema: supports customers to import their own schema and data models and centralize data management. With Bring Your Own Schema, customers are able to collaborate throughout the SDLC planning phase.

Data Binding: a codeless experience that allows creators to drag-and-drop fields directly from a data model into a UI canvas, with the power to have greater control over how data interacts with the application's UI interface.

Data Contracts and Validation : provides quick, easy data modeling onboarding and data validation, with full support to import, export and mutate data operations.

Data Access: natively ensures all queries are efficient and performant for data models. Data Access allows users to optionally build queries with a visual query builder and delivers centralized RBAC at the data model-level for greater permission control access.

Unqork announced these product features at its annual Unqork Create conference, the first-ever conference centered on codeless software development. The conference featured codeless creator sessions, hands-on workshops, training, Unqork experts as well as insights from technology partners and industry luminaries, including leaders from BlackRock, MongoDB, Edward Jones, State Street, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Chubb and more.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.

About Unqork

Unqork is the leading codeless development platform that helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the codeless architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world's largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork's corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com .

