Summit Hosting Acquires Handy Networks

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hosting, one of the largest providers of virtual servers and cloud-based application hosting in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce today that it has acquired Handy Networks. Another step in an acquisition plan focused on acquiring businesses in Server Hosting, Application Hosting, Colocation, HIPPA compliance hosting, and backup and disaster recovery, with the goal of continuing to expand service offerings for their customers. The acquisition will immediately grow the Summit Hosting customer base and add new areas of expertise, further solidifying Summit Hosting as a leader in the industry.

Summit Hosting delivers an industry-leading secure cloud experience for QuickBooks, Sage and other applications. (PRNewswire)

"We are excited about the Handy Networks acquisition as we continue to expand our business portfolio and solidify our place atop the list of cloud hosting services in the SMB marketplace," says Warren Patterson, CEO at Summit Hosting. "We would like to welcome our newest customers and look forward to enhancing the enterprise-level security and world-class customer experience that Handy Networks has established."

"The service offerings of Summit Hosting and Handy Networks are highly complementary.", says Jay Sudowski, co-founder, and CEO of Handy Networks. "Together we will offer customers a full spectrum of secure, cloud hosted, IT managed services, and our teams will continue to provide technical expertise and superior customer service to end users." Handy Networks customers can expect a seamless transition, consistent end-user experience, and an expanded portfolio of product offerings in the coming months.

About Summit Hosting: Summit Hosting is a leading cloud hosting provider for financial applications, including QuickBooks, Sage, and SAP Programs in North America. We offer top-tier hosting platforms for customers worldwide, with over 8,000 servers and 30,000 end-users running in our environments. We pride ourselves on giving our customers every tool they need to make their day-to-day more manageable and allow their business to grow.

About Silver Oak Services Partners: Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak is a leading lower middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on service businesses. Silver Oak invests in business, healthcare, and consumer services companies in the lower middle market, typically with EBITDA of $4 million to $25 million.

For more information about Summit Hosting, visit us at https://www.summithosting.com/.

Summit Hosting - Secure Cloud Hosting. Always On. Always Secure. (PRNewswire)

